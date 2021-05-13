more frequent but still mild side effects

The possible association with very rare cases of thrombosis has forced COVID-19 vaccination with the second AstraZeneca dose to be delayed for those who have already received the first, so now the possibility of using vaccines from another manufacturer for that second dose is considered.

The ability to mix and match vaccines could also make vaccination programs more flexible, speeding up the process and reducing the impact of any supply chain disruptions.

Fever as the main side effect

Animal studies suggest that a heightened immune response is possible when mixing vaccines, but for vaccines to combat COVID-19 in humans we are still in the field of the theoretical.

For this reason, in Spain a trial is being carried out in this regard, the CombiVacs, the study will analyze the protection and safety of supplying a dose of the Pfizer vaccine to people who have already received a first dose of the AstraZeneca.

Pending its results, we have already received preliminary results from the British Com-Cov trial, suggesting that combining AstraZeneca with Pfizer can triple the side effectsAlthough all remain mild to moderate and short-lived and can be relieved with paracetamol. We are talking about cases of fever, muscle or joint pain and generalized fatigue.

The most common side effect was fever: Among the 110 volunteers who received AstraZeneca first and Pfizer later, 34% suffered this side effect (which did not reach more than 39º), three times as many of those who received two doses of AstraZeneca (10% of the cases). Those who first received one dose of Pfizer followed by another AstraZeneca had a fever in 41% of cases, compared to 21% of those who received two doses of Pfizer.

These differences are maintained in the rest of the most common adverse reactions.. Where there is no variation is in the local pain in the area of ​​the puncture, as well as in the incidence of nausea or diarrhea. According to statements by Matthew Snape, associate professor of pediatrics and vaccination at the University of Oxford, and principal investigator of the trial:

The results of this study suggest that mixed-dose schedules could lead to an increase in absences from work the day after immunization, and this is important to take into account when planning the immunization of healthcare workers.

Most of the cases were mild and moderate and none required hospitalization, and most of them disappeared within 48 hours. With everything, these results were in those over 50 years. The authors suggest that adverse reactions from combining vaccines could be more frequent in younger people.

Definitive efficacy or safety results from this trial involving a total of 830 volunteers they won’t arrive until june. The first results of the CombiVacs, however, will be published next week.