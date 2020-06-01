Amena’s mobile rates are made up of up to 5 modalities different depending on the minutes or gigabytes to navigate. From the cheapest option for 6.95 euros to the most complete, for 24.95 euros, we have several plans with different characteristics depending on the type of client. Now, they all have more gigabytes to browse and we give you all the details below.

More free gigabytes in summer

From today June 1, 2020 until next September 30, 2020, all Amena mobile rates to talk and surf have more free gigabytes. This improvement is applied automatically and the customer will not have to do anything to enjoy the promotion. In the same way, once the end date of this is reached, the additional gigabytes will disappear from the rate and they will have the contracted data again.

Each of the rates has a quantity of free gigabytes depending on what is already included. Thus, as of today, the mobile rates from the second brand of Orange:

Calls to 0 cents and 5GB (+ 1GB free) for 6.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 7GB (+ 2GB free) for 9.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 15GB (+ 3GB free) for 14.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 40GB (+ 15GB free) for 19.95 euros

Unlimited calls and 60GB (+ 30GB free) for 24.95 euros

The improvement will also come to the additional mobile rates that can be contracted with a 50% discount forever. The rates with fiber and mobile also benefit from the improvement, except for the new modality with 20GB for browsing and 100 Mbps fiber in exchange for 35.95 euros per month. The two that do benefit are those of 40.95 euros and 45.95 euros.

It is not the first time that one of these Amena promotions It becomes a definitive improvement, but for that we will have to wait for September. At the moment, we can already enjoy those extra gigabytes as a gift with all the rates of the second brand of the Orange Group.