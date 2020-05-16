The BOE published this Saturday, May 16, details some of the activities that can be carried out from phase 2, which Formentera, El Hierro, La Gomera and La Graciosa will enter from Monday.

These activities are attached below:

– It will be possible to move around the province, island or territorial unit of reference for the purposes of the de-escalation process, without prejudice to the exceptions that justify the displacement to another part of the national territory for health, labor, professional or business reasons, of return to the place of family residence, assistance and care of the elderly, dependents or people with disabilities, cause of force majeure or situation of need or any other of a similar nature.

– People up to 70 years of age will be able to carry out non-professional physical activity in any time slot except for the one between 10:00 am and 12:00 pm and between 7:00 pm and 8:00 pm, which It is reserved for those over 70 years of age.

– The wake may be held in all kinds of facilities, public or private, with a maximum limit, at any given time, of 25 people in outdoor spaces or 15 people in closed spaces, whether or not they live together.

– Attendance at places of worship will be allowed as long as it does not exceed 50% of its capacity.

– The nuptial ceremonies may be carried out in all kinds of facilities, public or private, either in open spaces or closed spaces, provided that they do not exceed 50% of their capacity, and in any case a maximum of 100 people in spaces outdoors or 50 people in closed spaces.

– It may proceed to reopen to the public all retail establishments and commercial premises and professional services activities whose activity would have been suspended if the total capacity in establishments and commercial premises is reduced to 40% and if a business hours are established with priority service for over 65s.

– The hotel and restaurant establishments for consumption on the premises may be reopened to the public, except for nightclubs and nightlife bars, provided that they do not exceed 40% of their capacity.

– Visits may be allowed to residents of sheltered housing, residential centers for people with disabilities and residential centers for the elderly. In the latter case, these visits will preferably be made in exceptional cases, such as the end of life or the relief of neurocognitive decompensation of the resident.

– Residences, buildings, centers and facilities, of a public or private nature, whose purpose is the accommodation and provision of hotel and restaurant services to scientific, technical and research personnel from all areas, and who have stopped their activity, may resume it.

– The public areas of the hotels and tourist accommodation may be reopened to the public.

– Libraries: consultation activities may be carried out in the room as long as a third of the authorized capacity is not exceeded, the computers and computer means of the libraries intended for the public use of citizens, as well as catalogs of Public online access, catalogs in library files or electronic publications, interlibrary lending will be allowed between libraries located in one of the territorial units provided in the annex and the children’s rooms and open access collections will remain closed.

– The exhibition rooms may be reopened to the public.

– Monuments and other cultural facilities may be reopened to the public provided that the visits do not exceed one third of the authorized capacity.

– All cinemas, theaters, auditoriums and similar spaces may resume their activity as long as they have pre-assigned seats and do not exceed a third of the authorized capacity.

– The athletes integrated into clubs participating in non-professional leagues will be able to carry out basic training sessions, aimed at a specific sports modality, individually.

– The professional competition may be resumed as long as the evolution of the health situation allows it. The competition will resume without an audience and behind closed doors.

– Open or covered swimming pools may be opened for sports activities.

– The recreational pools may be opened to the public, access to which is permitted by any person. The maximum capacity allowed will be 30% of the facility’s capacity.

– The holding of congresses, meetings, business meetings and conferences promoted by any public or private entity will be allowed, without exceeding in any case the number of 50 attendees.

