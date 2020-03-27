More fighters out of Wrestlemania due to illness

More fighters outside Wrestlemania due to illness. It seems that the Roman Reigns case was not the only one that has affected WWE for Wrestlemania.

It seems that the loss of Roman Reigns was not the only one that WWE has had for the recordings of Wrestlemania since the already known ones of the own Reigns, Rey Mysterio and Dana BrookeThere have been more cases where wrestlers have been unable to participate in the recordings for Wrestlemania and television that have been made this week at the Performance Center.

At least this is what Dave Meltzer has stated in the edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The journalist has said that the names have not been released but that several fighters have been affected.

The names are kept confidential because very few know it, but it has been confirmed that several people on the card said they were sick, which meant they instantly withdrew from all shows this week, there were others who did not feel sick but had fevers. above 100.4, which was WWE’s cutoff point for not allowing people to work, and others who, on their own, said they were not comfortable flying to Orlando.

So it could be that the billboard that we have seen these days announced will undergo more modifications than those already known as Dana Brooke’s departure from the six pack match for the SmackDown women’s title and change from the challenger to the Universal title with the departure of Roman Reigns of the show.

