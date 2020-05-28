Orange TV subscribers have a new ‘premium’ television package accessible to their subscription: ‘Terror’. This package consists of two channels specialized in horror content: Dark and Planet Horror. They will consist of 3 euros per month and the first monthly payment will be free.

The operators are regrouping their audiovisual content offerings in order to offer the maximum variety to their clients. As soccer has become an increasingly difficult weapon to use, specialized packages in cinema and series They are usually a good hook for converging rates. And on Orange TV they have presented a new offer, this time specialized in a very specific thematic content: horror fiction. The package will be called with that name, ‘Terror’, it can be contracted now and includes a month of promotion.

Dark and Planet Horror, two channels specialized in terror

The thematic package is aimed at those who choose strong emotions when it comes to enjoying fictional content. Focused on the adult theme of fear, and with all kinds of specialized series and movies, ‘Terror’ will offer access to two specialized channels that project terror-related content 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Dark is one of the channels included in the ‘Terror’ package. It was already available within Orange TV, so it will disappear from the included package to be accessible only through the premium subscription. Dark has content specialized in horror genres and subgenres, including series B and gore.

Planet Horror is a newcomer to the Orange television platform and the only one in Spain that is dedicated entirely to horror movies (Dark also includes series). He is part of AMC Networks (as Dark) and offers weekly premiere content in addition to reruns, all related to the genre that gives the new premium package to Orange TV.

The ‘Terror’ package can be purchased now on Orange TV. It has a cost of 3 euros per month. AND offers a free month to those who have a new subscription.

More information | Orange

