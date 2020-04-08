The OnePlus 8 and its corresponding Pro variant will have a significantly higher recommended retail price than the models they follow, according to figures published in the Slovak store Alza and obtained by the German outlet WinFuture.

The most basic configuration of the OnePlus 8 Pro, which would incorporate 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, would cost 919 euros. This would mean an increase of 160 euros compared to the OnePlus 7T Pro (8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage) and 210 euros compared to the OnePlus 7 Pro (6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage).

On the other hand, the cheapest variant of the OnePlus 8, which would also incorporate 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, would be marketed for 719 euros. In this case, the increase would be 120 euros compared to the OnePlus 7T (8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage) and 160 euros compared to the OnePlus 7 (6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage).

The alleged OnePlus price rise would come at a time when other manufacturers traditionally recognized for offering great value for money have also taken a step forward in this regard. That is the case, for example, of Xiaomi, whose Mi 10 Pro is marketed in Spain for 899 euros – double that of the Mi 9.

Beyond the prices, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro would bring with them much improved components compared to the previous generation, according to data leaked by WinFuture. The first of these is the Snapdragon 865 SoC, which would also enable 5G connectivity that many operators will start to power on their networks throughout 2020. And the other component that would benefit would be the screen, which would make use of AMOLED panels and Refresh rates of up to 120 Hz, thus equating to other products such as the Oppo Find X2 or Samsung’s Galaxy S20.

Oneplus Has invited fans, partners and the media to a presentation event that will be broadcast on YouTube on April 14. In it, the brand will reveal all the details of the OnePlus 8 family, which will lead its catalog in the coming months.

👇 More in Explica.co