more expensive diesel and gasoline, taxes …

The presentation of a long-term national plan already anticipates, not only an expected rise in diesel, but also now in gasoline, as well as the creation of a new tax on car use.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

May 21, 2021 (10:40 CET)

The Government will raise the price of diesel and gasoline and will create a new tax on the use of the car. Photo: Cordon Press.

At a press conference accompanied by public and private institutions, Pedro Sánchez presented yesterday “Spain 2050: Foundations and proposals for a Long-Term National Strategy”. This document It includes the guidelines by which the Government believes that the future of our country should advance, encouraging all political actors to participate together and put aside partisan issues.

The project wants to search solutions for the next three decades and it raises the problems that we can face if drastic measures are not taken, especially in relation to the environment and, therefore, to mobility and car use. Therefore, in addition to depopulation or the challenges against poverty, among others, changes in mobility are key for the future.

In this sense, the government has already taken some very popular measures in recent weeks. The ban on the sale of light vehicles with a combustion engine from 2040, the creation of low-emission zones in all cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants or the promotion of the train as a means of transporting people and goods are just some of the measures collected in the last Climate Change Law.

Use and maintain a car, increasingly expensive

Along the same lines as this latest Climate Change Law, the guidelines set out in the Recovery Plan that the Government has sent to Europe, where the implementation of tolls on all Spanish roads large capacity. The objective is to economically sustain its maintenance with the kilometers traveled by the drivers. And we must not forget the voices that have already been heard over the price matching between diesel and gasoline.

In this context, the Government has presented its “Spain 2050: Foundations and proposals for a Long-Term National Strategy”. In this document we can read how the pressure to own a private car will increase in the coming decades, ensuring that in 2050 there will be more bikes in cities, a greater volume of car sharing and the autonomous car.

The Government plans to raise taxes on diesel and gasoline in the coming years

All this, it is assumed, will cause a decrease in the number of private cars and, in addition, their owners will have to face more expensive maintenance. The project already indicates that if you want to continue reducing the climate impact of the combustion vehicle diesel and gasoline prices will have to rise, raising their taxes to bring prices to the same level as the first eight European countries. To get an idea and just give two examples, this week the average price of a liter of gasoline 95 in Spain it was 1,338 euros, while in Germany 1,460 euros have been paid and in France 1,511 euros. The diesel It has been paid in our country at 1,200 euros, for 1,309 euros in Germany and 1,399 euros in France.

But fuel will not be the only thing that will get more expensive. The Government proposes the creation of a tax to replace the registration tax and record car usage with more modern criteria. In it the vehicle weight, power and emissions, which would allow this tax to be adjusted more to what is currently paid.

In fact, related to this new levy, this same week we have seen how Catalonia gave the green light from November to its new CO2 tax. This rate will tax the emissions of each car, it will be progressive and will be added to the registration and circulation rate. It is likely, therefore, that in the future a reform that follows this line will be faced and that redefines the taxes to be paid for each vehicle. This change has been considered necessary for a long time, with the aim of modernizing the current criteria, but it represents a great fiscal problem for the Government that dares to undertake this change, since the money obtained from the registration tax fattens the state coffers while the one of circulation does the same with the municipal ones.