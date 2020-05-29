If something characterizes the Marvel Studios movies, it is that they have a very good connection between all of them, but the time in which each one elapses may vary from one feature to another. That is why have revealed what the chronological order of each scene is in the MCU.

Achieving this doesn’t seem like an easy task, as currently if all the MCU movies are put together, a total of about 50 hours will come out. But thanks to a super fan, who spent his free time in quarantine pulling out the exact moment for the exact chronological order of each scene in the movies in the MCU.

The difficulty that this fan had to face was that the vast majority of Marvel Studios movies have prologues, epilogues, and post-credits scenes they are not always set in the same time period as most of the story, and then must be resolved when they take place in relation to other similar scenes.

On the other hand, there are some movies that sometimes take place at various similar points in the timeline to others or that have events running simultaneously in the MCU, plus there are also flashback scenes. This titanic task was carried out by Twitter user Beautiful Internet Weirdo, who was in charge of creating this great list of scenes along with their exact time codes.

Well nerds, I fuckin ‘did it. Took me a global pandemic and a damn quarantine, but I did it. I figured out the precise chronological order of all the MCU movies (so far) BY SCENE. I’m out of my Goddamn mind. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/3VXjqk4kjQ – what if a sandwich could make YOU? (@tonygoldmark) May 27, 2020

In this list he only presented the MCU films, and did not include any series, but the great task that this fan did with his free time in the quarantine caused by the Covid-19 outbreak, will be very useful for anyone who wants to do another marathon Exactly from the MCU movies. Now, Is there someone who wants to unite those 50 hours in a single movie?