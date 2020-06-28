© (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Travelers wear biohazard suits at LAX’s Tom Bradley International Terminal. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

After Long Beach physician Moira Rashid tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-March, he told contact trackers of the city’s health department that he had arrived at Los Angeles International Airport from Munich, Germany, a day before getting sick.

Passengers and crew on the March 13 flight were not informed that they had traveled with an infected person because Rashid did not show COVID-19 symptoms during the flight. Since then, the risk of asymptomatic people has become clear.

Flight 452 Lufthansa, in which Rashid traveled, is the third instance identified by the Times in which public health officials in the initial stage of the pandemic did not alert LAX travelers that they were at risk of infection. Hundreds of these flights carried hundreds of families who came to their communities unaware that they might be carrying the virus, and potentially generating new outbreaks.

A San Diego County man died of COVID-19 three weeks after traveling on an Asiana Airlines flight from Seoul. Her daughter said that until she read in the Times that a woman on that plane had the virus, she knew where she contracted it. «

« If the airline or the CDC had informed us that that positive COVID passenger was on that flight, perhaps we could have done [algo] different, « said her daughter, Myelene, who asked that her family be identified only by their names for privacy reasons. Her father was not instructed to quarantine, and doctors initially mistaken her symptoms for something less.

All three flights occurred in March before coronavirus cases rose rapidly in California. The infected woman on the March 8 flight, on which Myelene’s father was traveling, for example, became the first person to die from a confirmed case of the virus in Los Angeles County. The county Public Health Department said employees were intensely tracking each new case to control the spread of the virus.

Air travel, with people sharing closed spaces for long periods, presents an increased risk of transmission, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said it is crucial to track down those who have been exposed on planes and proceed quickly. to prevent new cases.

In Rashid’s case, the job of locating those who had been in contact with her fell to officials in Long Beach, where she lived. She told investigators at the city’s Department of Health and Human Services that she had been on vacation in Egypt in early March and that she had taken a cruise on the Nile. A few days before her flight home, she lost her sense of smell and taste, developments that later became known as symptoms of COVID-19.

Unaware that she was ill, she boarded the 12-hour Lufthansa flight. It was more than half full, he said, and he couldn’t remember anyone who had a mask.

« The day after our flight, I started coughing, » said Rashid, a family medicine doctor.

A test on March 16 confirmed that he had the virus. It was the policy of the Long Beach Health Department in March to contact people who had interacted with the infected person after the onset of symptoms. (Following new information from CDC, the department expanded the follow-up window in April to include the 48 hours before symptoms.)

Emily Holman, an epidemiologist and communicable disease controller in Long Beach, specifically declined to discuss the Rashid case, but noted that authorities did not yet recognize loss of taste and smell as symptoms of COVID-19 at the time.

Under the policy at the time, Rashid was not considered contagious until she started coughing the day after her flight.

Holman said Long Beach has notified CDC of « dozens » of other flights carrying infected passengers, adding, « We have them on spot. »

The other flights the Times found fell under the purview of the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health. A passenger on a March 19 American Airlines flight from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport was hospitalized by COVID-19 a day after landing at LAX, but the department said it was unaware of the man’s positive test. for 11 days and then closed the case when contact trackers were unable to contact him for an interview.

The man triggered an outbreak at an assisted living facility. Ninety staff and residents eventually contracted the virus and 13 people died, including a 32-year-old nurse.

Asiana’s flight from Seoul on March 8 carried a 68-year-old woman who had symptoms before the trip and suffered cardiac arrest the day after landing at LAX. A driver who picked her up from the airport also died, according to her family. The county health department contacted the woman’s family to reconstruct their final interactions, and a tracker even asked for her flight number and seat assignment.

Still, no other passengers or crew were contacted.

The county health department told the Times that it notified a CDC office in LAX, but the CDC said it had no record of any reports and the county did not disclose documentation despite multiple requests from the Times.

Among the passengers who were not informed of possible exposure on the nearly 11-hour flight was Manuel, a 71-year-old retired civilian Navy worker returning from a month-long visit to the Philippines. From the airport, he went to the house in Chula Vista, California, which he shared with his family, where his grandchildren greeted him with hugs and hand-drawn signs with the word « welcome, » said his daughter.

© (Family photo)

Manuel, a grandfather loved by his 71-year-old Chula Vista family, died of COVID-19 in March. (Family photo)

Within a few days, Manuel had an earache, a headache, and a fever. At the Sharp Chula Vista Medical Center emergency room, he was tested for coronavirus and told that he would receive a call if he was positive. No one ever called, so she assumed she was safe, she remembered her daughter Myelene. A hospital spokeswoman declined to comment, citing the patient’s privacy.

At the time, the family thought it was unlikely that she had the virus, her daughter said. None of the people he socialized with in the Philippines got sick. In the days after the flight, he had left the house only twice to make quick trips to the store.

But over the next 10 days, Manuel became increasingly ill. He developed a strong cough, lost his appetite, and lost his sense of direction. He returned to the emergency room on March 22 and was put on a ventilator. He died of COVID-19 nine days later.

Manuel’s wife also tested positive for the virus, but recovered.

« When my father died, I felt like my leg had been cut off, » said Myelene, who emigrated with her parents from the Philippines in 1996. For weeks, she thought she was about to lose her mother, too.

Sarah Sweeney, a spokeswoman for the San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency, said it was impossible « to know what the impact of contact tracing would have been on this flight. »

« One would need far more detail than is currently available (such as the seat of the person who was allegedly symptomatic on the flight) to draw informed conclusions, » Sweeney wrote in an email.

Months after Manuel’s death, signs of welcome home still hang in the family home and her grandchildren struggle with the absence of the man they called « Lolo. »

« Every time I cry they come up to me and say, ‘Mommy, don’t cry now. When Lolo gets better, he will come back, « said Myelene.

