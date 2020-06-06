One of the few productions that did not have to change its release date due to the coronavirus pandemic was ‘Dune’ ,movie directed by Denis Villeneuve, based on the book of the same name by the writer Frank Herbert, but one of the news that recently puzzled was that this production will be divided into two parts, before this, the director of photography Greig Fraser He claims that ‘Dune’ is unique and will not feel like an unfinished film.

The movie ‘Dune’ is scheduled for release next December 18, 2020 and a lot of top-tier actors like Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, among others, and is expected to be one of the largest productions in recent years.

In a recent interview for ColliderGreig Fraser affirms that ‘Dune’ is unique and that it departs from its other projects that it has carried out:

“It is a fully formed story in itself with places to go. It is a totally independent epic movie that people will get a lot out of when they see it … It was a great visual adventure. It was a beautiful experience doing it. “

Interestingly Greig Fraser previously worked on Star Wars productions such as ‘Rogue One’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ and he affirms that his previous experience served to be able to give his own identity to this film:

“It was quite fun because I had to forget a lot of Star Wars when I was doing ‘Dune’. It wasn’t difficult though, Denis and I talked clearly about how the movie and the formats should look and feel and this and that, so it was not difficult to turn off and change lanes. “

We will have to wait until the premiere of ‘Dune’ next December 18, 2020 to see this first part and learn how different it was from its predecessor and how far it is from the Star Wars franchise.