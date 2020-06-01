More mariachis than visitors, more empty chairs than mariachis. This is how the Mariachis Festival organized “in honor of Nicaraguan mothers” in Puerto Salvador Allende, Managua, looked like this Sunday May 31, amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus that has the planet on its knees and despite the fact that the The main orientation of the World Health Organization (WHO) is physical distancing.

Physical isolation is necessary to avoid the spread of Covid-19, a dangerous multisystemic infectious disease caused by the new coronavirus, to which older people are more vulnerable, a population group to which many Nicaraguan mothers belong.

The streets of Managua were empty, as on a January 1 or Good Friday, and in the port area the situation did not change much. Although the activity was scheduled for 5:00 p.m., at 6:00 p.m. the space set aside for the festival promoted by the regime’s media remained desolate. With mariachis singing for other mariachis.

It was found that at the entrance to the tourist site they were measuring the temperature of the visitors and applying gel alcohol to their hands; but a good part of the people present did not wear a mask.

Propagation strategy

In recent months, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government has promoted thousands of tourist, recreational, religious and sports activities. In the month of May alone, the vice president, first lady and spokesperson for the regime, Rosario Murillo announced on three occasions, three consecutive Fridays, 2,500 activities to be held over the weekend.

To date, the Ministry of Health (Minsa) has admitted 759 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and only 35 deaths due to the disease. However, the official figures, handled with secrecy and opacity, do not seem to coincide with the cases reported by independent doctors and relatives of the victims of the virus.

According to the independent group known as Observatorio Ciudadano Covid-19, as of this Friday in Nicaragua at least 805 people had died with symptoms related to the disease. An amount that exceeds 686 deceased that until that day had been registered in the rest of Central America.

The site for the festival this Sunday. THE PRESS / Oscar Navarrete