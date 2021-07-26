More empowered than ever! Aislinn Derbez poses in a swimsuit | Instagram

The beautiful actress Mexican Aislinn Derbez once again wore her impressive figure in a flirty photograph in a swimsuit, making it known that her great effort has paid off and that loving her body is how she feels best.

That’s right, Aislinn Derbez, the daughter of the famous producer and comedian Eugenio Derbez, once again has paralyzed the sighs of his millions of admirers on social networks, showing off his statuesque beauty on his vacation.

It was through the Instagram social network where the 35-year-old Mexican actress recently shared a photograph where she appears with her daughter enjoying the summer weather and revealing her heart-stopping curves in a gray swimsuit with White.

Heat, bathing suits, hugs and kisses are our thing, “he wrote.

As expected, this publication caused a great impact among its followers and so far it has received more than 950 thousand likes and thousands of comments from its more than 11 million followers on the famous Instagram social network, where they show their affection and I appreciate the private life of the model Aislinn Derbez.

Beautiful, “” Divine “,” Beautiful and totally transparent the best without a doubt “,” Beautiful “and” I love you “have been just some of the messages that the actress received in said publication.

There is no doubt that the daughter of Eugenio Derbez is one of the most outstanding actresses in the entertainment industry, since thanks to her talent, professionalism and beauty she has completely managed to conquer and enamor her millions of admirers, who follow her professional projects. , as well as the family moments that he usually shares on various social networks.

It should be noted that Aislinn Derbez has starred in various series and films, with which she has not only become known as a great actress but has also helped boost her career in the film and entertainment industry, which has led her to position yourself within the taste of the public.

A career that he began to develop on his own, very far from the trajectory of his famous father, Eugenio Derbez.

That’s right, although the resemblance to her father is extremely impressive, Asilinn Derbez decided not to live in the shadow of her famous family, nor of her protective father image.

It is for this reason that she began her career on her own, which has led her to stand out in this competitive industry individually, always with the support, support and affection of her followers.

The truth is that Aislinn Derbez never ceases to amaze her fans with her spectacular physical appearance, which has been the result of exercise routines, a balanced diet and a lot, but a lot of self-love, something that she does not hesitate to share with her followers.

On the other hand, the talented actress, at this moment in her life, feels that everything is settling down, she feels full, happy and satisfied with herself, more than a year after her separation with Mauricio Ochmann, with whom she has her daughter. Kailani, 3 years old.