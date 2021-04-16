More electrical problems found on some Boeing 737 MAX: sources

By Tracy Rucinski and Tim Hepher

Apr 16 (Reuters) – An electrical problem that led to suspension of service for dozens of Boeing 737 MAX jets was extended after engineers found similar grounding defects in other parts of the cabin, sources from the company said on Friday. industry.

Airlines recalled dozens of MAX jets from service a week ago after Boeing Co warned of a production-related grounding problem at a standby power control unit located in the cabin of some newly built aircraft.

Since then, suspected grounding problems have been found at two other locations in the flight deck, the sources said.

This is the storage shelf where the affected control unit is kept and the instrument panel located in front of the pilots.

Boeing had no immediate comment on the broader issue, first reported by Aviation Week. (https://bit.ly/3mT210Y)

Boeing shares closed 1.2% lower.

The failure, which affects one-fifth of MAX aircraft on the market, is the latest issue for Boeing’s best-selling model, but it is not related to the failures that contributed to a 20-month safety ban around the world. following two fatal accidents.

Boeing is expected to produce bulletins advising airlines on how to troubleshoot grounding problems, or electrical tracks designed to maintain safety in the event of a power surge.

US regulators must first approve the bulletins.

(Report by Tracy Rucinski and Tim Hepher, Edited in Spanish by Javier López de Lérida)