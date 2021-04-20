More electric scooters arrive in Spain, now from the European Dott

Not a week has passed since a new shared mobility company announced its arrival in Madrid, when we have another new player. Joining the newly released GoTo, WeWork founder Adam Newman’s flagship investment, is joined by Dott. Another electric scooter company that wants to conquer Spain.

For its landing in the country, the startup founded in the Netherlands has just closed a record financing round in its history led by Sofina and Estari, European technology funds. A Series B for Dott of 70 million euros that will give him entry into Spain and the United Kingdom. Also to the multimodal mobility market. Although at the moment his focus is on the electric scooter business, the goal is to become the GoTo twin in the long term and encompass different mobility models: motorcycles, bikes or shared cars.

In fact, as explained by Dott to Hypertextual, the company has already presented its shared electric bike project that they hope to launch in Europe this summer. When asked if they will dare with the VTC business, resembling the shared multimodal activity of the Estonian Bolt, they already anticipate that “they will not enter either the VTC or the taxi.”

At the moment, the company has more than 30,000 electric scooters distributed by 5 countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy and Poland.

Málaga, the first bastion for Dott electric scooters

Part of Dott’s success in Europe, which has earned it two public tenders in Paris together with Lime and Tier to deploy its network of electric scooters, comes from its business model proposal. The goal of mobility technology is for scooters to occupy space on the road and not on the sidewalks. At least when it comes to parking.

The idea of ​​public tenders for the deployment of its fleet in Spain was more than tempting. Already at the beginning of the year, Dott told Business Insider that he had an eye on the country. But given the lack of supply from the consistories, the Dutch company has decided that Malaga will be its first destination.

“It has an open authorization regime and where we plan to operate a small fleet of scooters (150) to replicate our winning model in Paris (parking spaces indicated in the app, and mandatory for the user)”. Dott Spokesperson

Going for the dorado of Andalusia

The province of Andalusia has been, for a few months, the focus of attention of the international technological community. Since the announcement that Google would open a cybersecurity center, several companies have been attracted. Globant, another company in the technology sector, he also entered Spain by way of Malaga. Now it is the turn of Dott’s shared mobility, which will share the city with the already established Bolt.

Before the summer of this year they hope to have a new regulation of electric scooters in Madrid

In the rest of the cities, they add, it remains to be seen how the bidding for permits to distribute electric scooters evolves. “In Madrid we are waiting for the new regulation that had to arrive in January 2021, but it has been delayed until July 2021 at least,” they explain. In fact, the permits granted by Manuela Carmena are still in force, without most of the companies complying with the limitations of units per district, as analyzed by El Independiente.

A business of many, but with less and less

Movo, Lime, Bird and Spin (the only survivors of the more than 20 companies that submitted to the first call) are competing for the users of the center of the capital, leaving the outskirts without vehicles as requested by the Madrid City Council’s specifications in the time of publication. Prior to summer of this year they hope to have a new regulation that suits the interests of all parties.

«We are in favor of public tender models, with a limited number of companies, where participants are valued based on their operations, environment, user safety and respect for pedestrians. This allows the company to make long-term investments, the City Council can control everything better, and it gives citizens security, as they are not invaded by dozens of different scooters that come and go. “ Dott Spokesperson

A scooter startup born from Chinese bikes

Does anyone remember Ofo? Perhaps if we say that it was one of those many Chinese companies, with millions in financing, that filled Europe with shared bikes (in its analog version) and the first models of electric scooters, it will be remembered. Ofo was, in fact, one of those Asian techs who threw in the towel in the misplaced shared mobility sector. In a few months, the remains of the bikes accumulated on the streets of the big cities without the company itself knowing what to do with them.

In this case, the founder of Dott is precisely the one who was director of Ofo for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. At the close of the business in the Old Continent and with only 7 months in business, he decided to raise his own idea of ​​a shared mobility company and electric scooters.

Since its founding, the company has managed to raise capital in two financing rounds that exceed 60 million euros. Most of these funds intended to expand its business in Europe and create a more durable scooter version: something in which all the electric scooter companies of the moment converge. This third operation represents a record for the entity that is fully positioned in the panorama of European mobility.

