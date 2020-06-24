The health crisis that has been unleashed in 2020 will be a catapult for accelerate the electrification of the automotive industry. This is believed by some senior executives of the Volkswagen Group who predict that the new aid plans and the manufacturers investments To alleviate the crisis, they will mainly focus on establishing the strategy that they had already started. Although in the short term the data can be misleading, due to the need to generate cash and the slow deployment of recharging infrastructure, in the medium-long term the strategy remains the same.

Sales of electric cars increased significantly in the first quarter of 2020, according to data in the ACEA press release of May 12, 2020. As a result, some of the car groups they were already meeting with the emission requirements of the new European regulations. In mid-March 2020, the coronavirus crisis closed European dealerships, causing total car sales to plummet in March and April, according to data released by the International Clean Transportation Council (ICCT). .

This circumstance has sown some doubts in the automotive sector, which this year was facing the great challenge of the new European regulations and the long-awaited starting gun that confirmed a significant growth in sales of electric vehicles: to maintain the electrification strategy or agree to a moratorium on the application of the new pollution regulations?

At a conference organized by the UK Automotive Association, SMMT, Christian dahlheim, head of sales of the Volkswagen group, assured that the coronavirus pandemic will accelerate the movement towards electrification Thanks to government incentives and investment decisions that automakers will make: “We will see a faster transformation to electric mobility.”

“The movement will be driven in part by the public’s desire to keep the air cleaner in cities,” added Dahlheim. According to the report of the European Public Health Alliance (EPHA), the coronavirus health crisis has shown that pollution in cities has damaged the health of the most vulnerable European citizens.

Adrian Hallmark, director of the Bentley brand, part of the Volkswagen Group, believes that the pandemic could have become a “natural accelerator for electrical investment.” Automakers are being forced to make difficult decisions and invest in a direction that allows them to repair your battered finances. If it is necessary to prioritize in the face of an uncertain future, “Where do you risk your bet? More internal combustion engine or more electrical technology? We have done the latter,” Hallmark said. The short-term situation can be misleading, acknowledged the manager, because it is necessary to generate cash to invest it in the next generation of models, “but that does not change the strategic direction.”

Dahlheim said that the slow deployment of cargo facilities will slow down sales of electric cars. “Half of our consumers are willing to drive them, but the biggest obstacle is infrastructure.”

France announced a plan to revive the French car industry that with just over 8,000 million euros to be sustained and will revolve around electric cars. Germany has approved a stimulus plan to revive the post-coronavirus economy with a € 130 billion package, which includes an increase in aid to buy electric cars, to a maximum of € 9,000. In Spain, the Moves 2020 Plan, with a budget of 100 million euros, includes aid for the purchase of electric vehicles of up to 5,500 euros, to which will be added an additional 1,000 euros provided by manufacturers.