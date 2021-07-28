More efficient production of butanol from carbon dioxide

The burning of coal and other fossil fuels by human civilization has caused the accumulation of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere, which has greatly affected the Earth’s climate and threatens to do so even more in the future.

In order to mitigate this problem, many scientists are looking for ways to reduce the presence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. One of the possible strategies is to convert carbon dioxide into other valuable organic products. One conversion option could be 1-butanol, which has already shown promise as an alternative fuel for vehicles. Achieving a sufficiently efficient conversion of carbon dioxide to butanol (1-butanol) could go a long way towards reducing our dependence on fossil fuels.

One method of obtaining useful compounds from carbon dioxide is the electrochemical reduction reaction.

There are already metal-based catalysts that can accomplish this task. However, there is a problem: most of these catalysts are expensive and during the reaction they produce a wide range of unwanted substances, which can be difficult to separate from the substance that you do want to obtain.

To solve this problem, Jaeyoung Lee, Minjun Choi, Jin Won Kim and Sungyool Bong, all from the Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) in South Korea, devised an electrocatalyst procedure that directly generates 1-butanol by skipping an intermediate step. that conventional processes must give.

Basic diagram of the new process for obtaining butanol from carbon dioxide. (Image: Jaeyoung Lee / Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology)

This makes the production of 1-butanol from carbon dioxide easier and faster.

Although there are currently numerous copper-based electrocatalysts, this is one of the first cases in which copper phosphide (CuP2) has been used to develop a highly selective electrocatalyst with the final product. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)