More efficient and energy-efficient cooling based on solar cooling

Scientists are working on the development of new, more efficient cooling systems, based on what is known as solar cooling, which would help to cope with the increase in the electricity bill in summer.

The work is carried out by researchers from the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) of Spain, belonging to the CMT-Motores Térmicos,

José Ramón Serrano, researcher at the UPV’s CMT-Thermal Engines, explains, referring to the situation in Spain: “In the last month the“ perfect storm ”has been taking place in everything that surrounds the cost of the electricity bill. On the one hand, the well-known rate change, with its division into three sections and, on the other, the consumption peaks that occur in summer on the hottest days of the year. In these days of high temperatures, air conditioners and refrigeration equipment increase electricity consumption, driving up the cost of electricity – without going any further, the price of electricity broke its annual record last Saturday. The solar cold, in addition to a shocking oxymoron, can be a solution to this perfect storm ”.

Solar cooling refers to devices that use solar energy to cool an environment. According to Serrano, there are two large groups: on the one hand, those that are based on photovoltaic panels to make traditional air conditioning equipment work. The problem with these solutions is their low efficiency: it barely reaches 10%, which means that of the approximately 1000 W per square meter that we receive in summer in the hours of greatest solar irradiation, only about 100 W of electricity are obtained. “This in a traditional cold equipment can mean about 300 W of cooling power”, explains Serrano.

On the other hand, there are the more efficient and versatile solar thermal cooling systems. In this case, instead of photovoltaic panels, thermosolar panels are used which, by means of receiving surfaces that absorb or concentrate solar radiation, heat a fluid. These systems are used to heat sanitary water in homes and for solar heating systems in the cold winter months. And the researchers from the CMT-Thermal Engines of the UPV focus their work on them, with the aim of using them also in summer.

From their laboratories, they propose to couple these panels to absorption or ejection cycles that allow the environment to be cooled using the Sun’s heat as an energy source. In these cases, the 1000 W per square meter received can be converted into 500 W of power heat in the thermal oil that circulates through the solar thermal panels. These 500 W can then be transformed into 600 W of cooling power in highly efficient absorption cycles.

“In these units, an advantage is that the cooling capacity increases when the solar radiation does, which in turn coincides with the moments of greatest cooling needs”, indicates Vicente Dolz, professor at the UPV and researcher at CMT-Motores Thermal.

The research team. (Photo: UPV)

Alberto Ponce, also a researcher at CMT – Thermal Engines, adds that the objective is to achieve the perfect combination between the different systems and equipment operation, so that they offer versatility and high efficiency at the same time.

“We are studying how to easily combine traditional air conditioning and ejection cycles to improve the efficiency of traditional refrigeration without relying solely on solar cooling equipment. On the other hand, in the line of operating strategies, an interesting solution is to use the thermal oil tank at high temperature as a heat store. This allows to have a source of energy for the cycle in the hours of greatest need for refrigeration or when the solar irradiation eventually declines ”, adds Vicente Dolz.

And how would you save on your electricity bill?

A domestic air conditioner for the dining room has around 3,500 W of cooling capacity. With the UPV researchers’ proposal, with about 6 square meters of surface area of ​​solar thermal panels coupled to an absorption cycle, in the hours of greatest irradiation (noon in summer), these values ​​can be reached and completely replace the equipment of traditional air conditioning.

“To obtain the 3,500 W of cooling capacity, a traditional air conditioner consumes about 1,170 W of electricity. The technology that we propose would allow us to eliminate this consumption from our bill, enjoying the maximum possible comfort thanks to the combination of solar panels and an absorption cycle ”, Vicente Dolz concludes.

In any case, Dolz emphasizes that the solution proposed by the CMT-Thermal Engines can also be implemented as a hybrid system, in which the solar cooling system contributes a part of the cooling capacity to the traditional system or improves its efficiency, also decreasing global electricity consumption.

The study is titled “Numerical assessment of the dynamic behavior of a solar-driven jet-ejector refrigeration system equipped with an adjustable jet-ejector”. And it has been published in the academic journal International Journal of Refrigeration. (Source: UPV)