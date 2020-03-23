More economic measures in the midst of total quarantine: monotributistas, informal workers and services

The Government will announce new economic measures in the midst of the total quarantine.

Now, the goal, advanced by the president Alberto Fernández in television interviews over the weekend, it is to try to contain sectors of the population whose activities are fully affected by the parate forced by the social isolation measures issued to try to moderate the impact of the coronavirus COVID-19. The preparation of the measures is in charge of Guzmán Y Kulfas.

For monotributistas, the Government analyzes the possibility of making exceptional payments that cover the parate in billing. There is talk of two fixed sums, at least, plus the possibility of providing facilities for the payment of fees. It was not defined whether it is planned to reach the entire universe of contributors to the simplified regime or only the lowest categories, although these are the sectors that in principle would be prioritized. There are 3.6 million monotributistas in total and almost 2 million in the lowest categories.

The fixed sum could also reach the self-employed, given the concern about the cut in the income of independent professionals.

But the hardest part of the job is concentrated on workers in the informal economy. These are 30% of families, according to UCA calculations, and 35% of the economically active population that does not have the capacity to interrupt their tasks without losing all their income.

Another instrument Will be the extensions and tax exemptions, of different scope: broader for the most affected sectors (real estate, construction, gastronomy, hospitality) and the prohibition, through a Decree of Necessity and Urgency (DNU) of the cut for non-payment of services basic electricity, gas and water, to which the President himself added cable and Internet service last night as an option. They are also discussed, in this case with the opposition so that they come out by law, thesuspension of evictions for 90 days and other measures with impact on rents.

In radio statements over the weekend, the Minister of Social Development, Daniel Arroyo, estimated this universe at a million people. “The situation is being evaluated. The issue has already been raised by the President for monotributistas and informal workers, such as taxi drivers, waiters, tile workers, gardeners; Many people who earn a day and are not in a situation of poverty, but who live from it, and today have difficulties, “he said.

The Governor of Córdoba, Juan Schiaretti, said last week that the national government seeks to inject money into the pockets of people after leaving a meeting with Alberto Fernández. “At the meeting, the national government confirmed that the measures taken and to be taken are going to guarantee a month’s salary for Argentines“, said. Córdoba, for its part, decided to grant guarantees to small and medium-sized companies that do not qualify for credit, so that they obtain liquidity to face the payment of wages.

The expert tax attorney Diego Fraga He said that “the situation of a legion of ex monotributistas excluded by the AFIP from the aforementioned simplified regime in recent years, should be addressed without any kind of consideration and, in many cases, in an arbitrary and illegal manner. There are numerous cases of exclusions even for purely formal reasons, which is a real nonsense. Unfortunately, many of these small taxpayers, out of necessity, have ended up turning to informality. ”

“One way to recover all these self-employed would be to promote a rule that allows the regime to re-enter with a fiscal blockade that prevents the treasury from determining and executing the previous, huge debts that for a small taxpayer are unpayable. In this sense, for re-entry into the system, it should only require them to pay the quotas of the regime that they would have had to pay since they were excluded, ”he explained.

Faced with the slowdown in activity and the recommendation not to leave homes, Social Development reinforced the work through dining rooms, development societies and social organizations to reinforce food policies, already promoted with the Food Card for families with Small children. But now the goal is to go further.

“There is a vulnerable population that is reached through subsidies (retirement, AUH, employment programs), a population that in normal situations complements their income from subsidies with eventual activities, and this affects them. The rest of the vulnerable population that makes up the popular economy has a more established scheme in the productive economy. Tied to informality, but receives no subsidy or assistance from the state. There he is a remisero, a street vendor or works in construction, he does not have children because they are old or because he is too young, which means he does not have access to retirement or the AUH. In general, these are people totally outside the financial and social protection system or the lowest category of the monotax, “he said. Daniel Menendez, Secretary of Social Economy of the Ministry of Development.

“We estimate that 4 to 5 million people depend on the social economy, 2 million of these workers are reached by the AUH and in some way registered. The universe that is out of all protection is 1 or 1.2 million. It takes a job of registration to carry it forward, “he added.

Social organizations that are part of the Government or that work in Social Development programs promote their own enumerations these days, but the objective is to carry out a more institutional process.

The Government consulted social organizations, mayors, centers of economic studies seeking to solve the logistical problem. The decree that the Government is preparing circulated in draft form so that everyone could provide their comments. The problem is bureaucratic and logistical. But also of social conflict.

To get started, They understand that by crossing data on public subsidies and income in the private sector, the universe in question can be reached, and they will be able to define with some precision which informal workers should be reached. Monotributistas of the lowest categories are easier to individualize.

But from this point on, the problem is how to get this subsidy to people who are unbanked or do not have debit cards, such as those that AUH beneficiaries can access, for example. One of the ways that the Central Bank enjoys, as Infobae could find out, is the use of Banco Nación.

The Nation has in favor the availability of branches and ATMs well distributed throughout the country. But, precisely, social distancing measures keep these premises closed. A quick way would be to associate the cash transfers with a document number, but the problem that this method brings is that it needs second degree security elements, to avoid fraud (that someone uses a foreign DNI number). And that element of security is difficult to achieve if the blinds of the banks remain low.

According to government sources, it is estimated that the earnings of informal workers can generally reach about $ 40,000 per month. The contribution of fixed amounts for the duration of the stand should cover – as a floor – a quarter of that income.

As for the financing of transfers, the most popular alternative was that they be Treasury resources. Since the treasury has held its accounts in the red for years and there are no other sources of financing available, the funds will depend largely on monetary issue by the Central Bank. In the Government they know that this route can be dangerous in the context of year-on-year inflation above 50%, but they trust that the massive monetary stimulus measures taken by the central economies give a framework of legitimacy to the emergency issue. And that the fall in activity in itself slows down the general advance in prices, at least in the short term.

To guarantee the payment of wages to the formal sector, in which employers are not exempt from the economic shock, the Government relies on other ways. The Central Bank, for example, reduced bank reserve requirements and plans to inject liquidity into banks through the upcoming Leliq tenders to open lines of credit at a rate of 24% per year in order to cover the current expenses of companies that have access to the financial sector. They understand that this measure is enough to guarantee the wages of the month despite the drop in billing. The rate is below expected inflation, so they expect it to be considered little less than free money from companies.

Also for companies in trouble for today definitions are expected on the application of Repro, the system with which the State covers part of the wages of registered workers in exchange for firms not falling into layoffs or suspensions. In 2009, in the midst of a recession after the global financial crisis, the system paid 145,000 workers their wages.