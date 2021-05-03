More details on Maradona’s death: he was “left to his own devices” by doctors

Almost half a year has passed since the death of Maradona but details continue to appear about the death of the greatest in the history of football. The medical board that investigates at the request of justice the causes of his death determined in a 70-page document that the ’10’ “Began to die at least 12 hours before” from the moment he was found lifeless in his bed and suffered a “Prolonged agonizing period”. It is more determined that it was “Left to fate” by the health team that treated him in the days before his death with treatment “Inadequate, deficient, and reckless.”

The report was prepared by an interdisciplinary board of 20 experts convened by the Attorney General of San Isidro, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, which seeks to determine if the death of Maradona it could have been caused by abandonment of person or involuntary homicide.

Diego Armando Maradona He died on November 25, at the age of 60, alone in his bed in a rented house in a private neighborhood in the north of Buenos Aires, where he was recovering after an operation for a bruise on his head, and where he was supposedly hospitalized. domiciliary.

The report of the medical board concludes that the captain of the Argentine world champion team “I would have had more chances to survive” of having had adequate hospitalization and in a multipurpose healthcare center. «Considering the clinical, clinical-psychiatric picture and the poor general condition, he should have continued his rehabilitation and interdisciplinary treatment in an appropriate institution, ”the board insisted in the report.

The experts indicated that Maradona “He was not in full use of his mental faculties, nor in a position to make decisions about his health” at the time of his departure from the Olivos clinic, where he had undergone head surgery.

Deficiencies and irregularities

Among the findings, the board holds that «The signs of risk of life that it presented were ignored» and nursing care in these last weeks “is plagued with deficiencies and irregularities” and with a lack of controls.

«The treating medical team fully and fully represented the possibility of the fatal outcome with respect to the patient, being absolutely indifferent to this issue, not modifying their behaviors and the medical / care plan drawn up, maintaining the aforementioned harmful omissions, abandoning ‘to chance’ the state of health of the patient “, accuse the experts in the report.