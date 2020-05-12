Apple has been working on headband headphones for some time, according to different rumors. The company already has hearing aids of this type through its subsidiary Beats, but this time it would be one of its own brand under the name AirPods. Now . has got exclusive details about the so-called AirPods Studio.

Noise cancellation, neck detection and symmetry among other functions

The AirPods Studio would be an Apple-branded wireless under-ear headphones. Based on this information, if AirPods Pro brought noise cancellation to Apple hearing aids, AirPods Studio will also incorporate this functionality. With transparency mode, we would be facing an identical feature of which we need to know how it will be activated (in AirPods Pro it is enough to press the antenna).

But what is really interesting is what the publication tells about the detection of our neck. As we know, AirPods and AirPods Pro have sensors that tell you if they are in an ear canal or not. that allows pause playback the moment we take off the AirPods and resume it as soon as they return to our ears.

Well, it seems that Apple has devised a similar system adapted to the peculiarities of headband headphones. Those of this type are usually left hanging around the neck when we are not listening to music or simply to have them more at hand when using them. It seems that the AirPods Studio would detect if they are in our neck to pause the music or audio and will resume it when it returns to our ears.

Thus, the AirPods Studio will remain paused when being on the neck, connected to our device. In addition, they will be symmetric headphones: it will not matter how we put them on, because it will automatically detect which is the left side.

The AirPods Studio will also have an equalizer, two colors and will cost $ 349

Headband headphones are more thought for those users looking for higher sound quality. The possibility of modifying the equalizer is important and according to this means, the AirPods Studio they will have low, medium and high frequency settings. No more settings are described than these, although the iPhone already has a menu for Apple Music where you can choose for different types of music.

The first trace of a headband AirPods Studio came through an image hidden in a leaked beta of iOS 14. . coincides with other information that these headphones they will come in two colors (judging by the top image, black and white). This would break the tradition of white for Apple headphones, not only from AirPods but from all previous wired ones.

In addition, AirPods Studio would cost $ 349. An amount also corroborated by Jon Prosser recently. It is the same price for which Apple sells the Beats Studio3, headphones with the W1 chip, noise cancellation and 22 hours of autonomy.

As for the other features, they are unknown, although Bloomberg recently said that it would be “modular” headphones. It remains to reveal autonomy, charging system, wireless processor and what will be its case, materials and folding system. As for its launch, it is estimated for WWDC at the end of June.

