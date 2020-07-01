Last Friday, WWE NXT superstar Velveteen Dream suffered a car accident, being hospitalized, but was released the same day.

Velveteen Dream car crash details

Wrestling Inc reported that the accident occurred around 4:00 pm, apparently it did not respect the traffic lights and hit another car. The report mentions that the other driver was injured, but the severity and current status of the other driver is unknown.

As for Dream, he left the hospital the same day, with the accident he only received one more infraction, he will not have to appear in court.

Dream was fighting for the top NXT championship against Adam Cole NXT Takeover: In Your House. It was a Last Chance Back Lot Brawl and it was the last chance that Dream would get.

His defeat in NXT: Takeover led to reports that he will be brought to the main cast. Similarly, he was also accused of sexual misconduct by the #SpeakingOut movement.

The accusations against Dream were that he sent photos of his intimate part to minors. At the moment neither the company nor the wrestler have given any statements, it is to be expected if what happened with the accident and the statements with the wrestler will not influence his career in WWE.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.