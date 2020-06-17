As is well known, there was a duel of powers in one of the events in Saudi Arabia, being more specific in Crown Jewel, where the principal of that country had a million dollar debt to WWE.

Hence the infamous accident occurred where the stars of the company were held almost as hostages, because Vince, as a disciplinary action, decided not to allow them to leave the country.

The version of the shareholders who sued the WWE is denied

The person in charge to deny that was Jerry Mcdevitt, he spoke for forbes mentioning the following:

“After the Court appointed a third law firm to be the lead attorney, WWE provided the three law firms with detailed facts specific to people with real knowledge of the situation, including the false accusation about the plane. The first two law firms then withdrew their claims to avoid sanction motions, but the third firm chose to ignore the specific facts that had been provided to them, instead citing a disgruntled former fighter with no name and no knowledge of the facts. . WWE is preparing its response to the lawsuit and will move to dismiss it. ”

Shareholder demands

The McMahons company received lawsuits from its shareholders over alleged dubious statements with Saudi Arabia.

8/6/2020 – AMENDED COMPLAINT against George A. Barrios, Vincent K. McMahon, Michelle D. Wilson, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. with JURY DEMAND by Firefighters Pension System of the City of Kansas City Missouri Trust (141 pages)

An employee identified as CW-2 was notified that his flight had been delayed and saw some subjects dressed in black, saying that it appeared that they did not want them to leave the country.

At the last event, Vince McMahon and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman had a discussion about the payments of the last event held in that country.

Even on that show Vince cut the broadcast showing the anger of the Arabian Prince.

