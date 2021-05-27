More details about MC Kevin who lost his life when he fell from a balcony | INSTAGRAM

After it became known that the brazilian singer, MC Kevin, lost his life just days after celebrating his wedding on Cancun and after falling from a fifth floor, new information is coming out of what was happening just moments before the loss.

So it was, just a few days after having an elegant beach wedding in Tulum, Mexico, things became difficult and things happened that neither he nor anyone expected, in addition to his friend Neymar, who was from mourning just to find out.

The information indicated that the body of Kevin Nascimento Well (his full name), was found floating in the hotel pool and rushed to the hospital but in the ambulance declaring that he had indeed lost his life.

The new information that emerged through renowned media such as Univisión, where they indicated that he planned to carry out a trio sex with a model named Bianca Domingues and her friend Víctor Fontenelle, at the time when she tried to flee through the balcony when she heard someone knock on the door of the room, with afraid that she was his wife.

His wife Deolane Bezerra was not the one who was knocking on the door, but rather a friend who was looking for him. The model He told the police that he had met MC Kevin and his friend Victor Fontanelle that same day on the beach, drinking and using drugs, agreeing to have sex with them for only $ 373.

After the unexpected happened, the model ran barefoot from the room. Inside the room were condoms, alcoholic beverages, drugs, and underwear, all ready for what was planned.

The loss of MC Kevin was totally an accident and it has been ruled out that any of the others involved was at fault in the moments before what happened. All to avoid being caught in the move, or infidelity is that he lost his life in such a way.

Another footballer was a friend of MC Kevin, Falcao, with whom he had been seen at his own wedding just a short time ago and they looked very happy.

MC Kevin’s funeral was in the Novo Mundo park in Sao Paulo and was attended by the Unidos de Vila Maria samba school. It was open to the general public.