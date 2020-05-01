The upcoming premiere of the classic comedy will see the return of the students to the Bayside Institute with an update on the classic characters, just one of the original members, Mario Lopez gave details of the continuation of ‘Saved by the Bell’.

Characters like Zack Morris, AC Slater and Jessie Spano are back, as well as paying attention to their children.. Although the first teaser for the new series seemed to show how it would play out, one of the stars of the series says it will now be a little more daring than before.

In a new interview, López says that the new series is trying to attract a new audience in today’s younger generation, while still being for fans of the original.

“It is definitely more risky, it is more interesting, but at the same time it is not too naughty. It is much more modern, so we try to connect with the young audience. But we try to keep the old fans of the show happy,” said Mario Lopez.

The actor added that according to “They are doing a great job so far, we have a great young cast, and it is led by our wonderful showrunner Tracey Wigfield, who won a bunch of Emmys for ’30 Rock. ‘”

Mario Lopez gave details of the continuation of ‘Saved by the Bell’, the production will be available exclusively on the new streaming service Peacock, and while most of the original content coming to the service was slated for a 2020 debut has been delayed, the series is still on track to arrive this year.

Peacock President Matt Strauss previously confirmed this, but Lopez also mentioned it., revealing how many episodes they had left to film.

“We are just two episodes away from finishing the first season,” added Lopez.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley will be producers of the series that is about to be released.