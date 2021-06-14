More criticism rains against Lupillo Rivera for talking about Belinda | Instagram

The singer Lupillo Rivera was not silent and in the face of the strong criticism that was generated when showing the results after having erased the tattoo of Belinda, thus responded to users on the Internet.

With a strong message, Lupillo rivera He shared a new video from his Instagram account where he responded to the criticism assuring that they are necessary to move forward and grow.

I woke up with this direct message for me … motivation to 1000. Goodbye to the pests of your life, I keep going whether you like it or not, Puro pa ahead!

Also, the “Canadian-American composer“He continued his message and points out what the criticism really means to him

Criticism is a requirement of greatness. I assure you that not everyone will like you in the end, but at the end of life you will enjoy knowing that you dared and they did not. Walk like buffaloes do! I am the captain of my ship “, is heard in the clip of Tik Tok

In the midst of the controversial message from “Jenni Rivera’s brother”, network users attributed part of this message also to the dispute that Lupillo Rivera has had with his brother, Juan Rivera, for which they also asked him to seek a reconciliation .

The message is very cool, but I feel that even if it is true, it does not stop hurting because it is your family, I feel that they should leave the pride of both sides and say “brother I watered it, I was wrong. Sorry. Do not let the money or disagreements separate them for life, wrote one user.

Similarly, in another of the messages dedicated to the outstanding figure of music and entertainment, Guadalupe Rivera Saavedra, better known as Lupillo Rivera, another is read in which he points out.

I think you are old enough to continue in these dimes and you will talk to your brother, both of you leave this gossip that is ugly, said another of the followers

The message is very nice but it doesn’t fit, exclaimed another user.

It should be remembered that in recent days, the singer Lupillo Rivera has been in the eye of the hurricane, this after having shared a video in which he exposed the reasons that led him to decide to erase the tattoo that would have been made of Belinda in 2019.

After sharing the supposed results that he obtained by erasing “Beli’s” face from his arm after explaining that “it was a way of respecting his new partner”, a barrage of criticism and memes were unleashed on the network against Rivera Saavedra .

What a disappointment, as they say around here: “Much ado about nothing”,

I thought that it really would really be a fr3gón job and everything was in a stain, said a netizen, to which the interpreter of “Despreciado” himself commented: “This is how my 12-year-old nose designed it, ma’am.

Similarly, there were those who pointed out the 49-year-old native of La Barca, who would have erased him out of “spite” at the recent commitment that was announced by the singer and the regional interpreter.

Oh. Mr. Lupillo, I don’t know why but I feel like he’s just doing it out of ardor, because doña sapito is getting married

After this, Lupillo Rivera responded by generating certain claims:

Name … has already passed through here, replied the interpreter of “El Moreño”, which for some of the users generated discomfort for expressing themselves that way from an ex-partner.

