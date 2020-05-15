New York, USA.

Confinement in NY comes to an end this Friday after two months, but not yet in the Big Apple, formerly the epicenter of economic and cultural effervescence and today the focus of the coronavirus pandemic, who is resigned to an uncertain future.

Several non-essential businesses will reopen their doors in the rest of the State, but in New York City, where 8.6 million inhabitants are concentrated and more than 20,000 deaths from the virus, the authorities fear a flare-up and urge caution.

“Extending confinement is the right decision. It really sucks, but there is no choice. We are trying to put on our best face,” Shelby, a 40-year-old New York stockbroker who declined to give her last name, told ..

“Cunning”

In isolation, “I’m bored like an oyster,” says Rhonda Glass, 80, who until the pandemic was a volunteer for several charities. “I just hope that soon we can return to a certain appearance of normality.”

But Mayor Bill de Blasio said it is impossible to make a decision before June. He already announced that the pools will not open this summer in the hot megalopolis, and perhaps neither will the beaches.

Schools will be closed until the start of the new school year in September, at least. Authorities are investigating 110 cases in the state of children and young people with a severe hyperinflammatory syndrome possibly linked to the coronavirus, which has already caused three deaths.

Dining out, going to a bar, to a museum, to a Broadway theater, to dancing, to a baseball game, to a concert in Madison Square Garden … Everything that represents New York and implies a conglomeration of people remains closed.

“We have to be smart,” insists Governor Andrew Cuomo. “We must not minimize the virus; it has beaten us time and time again,” he said Thursday.

“Walking Ghosts”

Delia Chavez, a 60-year-old Ecuadorian nanny, agrees that confinement must continue in New York “because no money in the world buys life or health.”

“We have lost freedom, calm, we have lost financially, emotionally. We are walking ghosts, with our masks and gloves and protective clothing,” says sadly this woman who stopped working for two months due to the pandemic and now returns to take care of a girl.

Her bosses send a car to look for her at her house every morning, to avoid contagion in the subway. Hispanics and blacks, many with low incomes, with previous chronic illnesses, crowded into small apartments and without health insurance, have the highest mortality rate due to COVID-19 in New York, almost double the white population.

Every day at 7:00 p.m., the city joins in applause, cheers and pots in honor of doctors and nurses fighting the pandemic. “This has brought New Yorkers together,” reflects Shelby, the stockbroker.

In total, the disease has killed more than 27,000 residents of the state of 19.6 million inhabitants. At the height of the pandemic, on April 9, 799 people died in New York State within 24 hours. The figure has dropped to less than 160 dead this week.

This Friday several regions that meet a series of criteria began to reopen the industry and construction. In New York City, with the arrival of good weather and after two months of confinement, there are more people in streets and parks.

The use of the chinstrap is mandatory in places where one cannot maintain a distance of two meters from another person. “A few weeks ago I had the streets to myself, it was safer for me to work outside than in an office,” says mail carrier Denzel Charles, 59. “Now there are crowds on the streets.”

Others like Hans Robert, a 49-year-old computer executive, have decided to leave the Big Apple, where he lived for 10 years. Robert settled with his family in his country house in the Catskills Mountains, two hours from here, from where everyone can work or study online.

The $ 7,000 monthly rent for his Manhattan apartment “is worth it when the city works,” he explains. “When it doesn’t work, it’s a tax for nothing.”

