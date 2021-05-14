more clues confirm its existence and impending announcement

Just a few hours ago we told you that, according to @InternalStore, Apple Music Hi-Fi and the AirPods 3 would be presented on Tuesday, May 18. Regardless of what happens next week, for now we must settle for leaks on both products. Regarding Apple Music and its variant with hi-fi audio, now it is Android – believe it or not – the one that provides some clues about the existence of the service.

9to5Google found out that the latest beta of Apple Music for Android, specifically version 3.6, “Hides” in your code some references to the Hi-Fi proposal. Specifically, they are messages warning of the high data or storage consumption of downloading high-quality audio. These warnings, apparently, will be shown when the user decides to activate the Hi-Fi sound in the app.

Lossless audio files retain all the details of the original file. Storing this will consume significantly more data. Loss of quality audio files will use much more space on your device. 10GB of space can store approximately: 3,000 songs in high quality, 1,000 songs without loss [de calidad] and 200 high-resolution lossless songs.

Apple Music Hi-Fi would offer up to 24-bit / 192 kHz

But let’s get to the most interesting. Apple Music messages also detail the features of these files, which will be in ALAC format (Apple Lossless Audio Codec). High-resolution songs without loss of quality (High-Res Lossless) reach the 24-bit / 192 kHz. On the other hand, the songs without loss of quality (Lossless) remain in 24-bit / 48 kHz. These would be the two options that Apple would offer in Apple Music Hi-Fi, but nothing is confirmed yet.

The standard version of Apple Music uses the format AAC to compress the music, which also entails a considerable loss of quality. When the Cupertino guys release the Hi-Fi version, will be fulfilling the wishes of audiophiles. We are talking about those users who are willing to open the portfolio to get the best possible sound. Of course, to make the most of it it is necessary to have appropriate headphones, generally the high-end ones.

We’re not sure when Apple will make Apple Music Hi-Fi official, however these clues indicate that the ad is right around the corner.

