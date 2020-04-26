Despite the fact that Phase 3 was decreed in Mexico because of Covid-19 since last Monday, April 20, a large number of people in Mexico City still do not respect the confinement suggested by the country’s health authorities.

This weekend it was observed that in streets of the Historical Center of the capital there was a greater influx of people in Eje Central and Avenida Juárez.

Given this situation, the Integrated Mobility Network (MI) of the local government decided to close another six Metro stations located around the center, which they will join those that are already closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It’s about the seasons:

Isabel La Católica of Line 1

Fine Arts, Lines 2 and 8

San Juan de Letrán of Line 8 and

Lagunilla of Line B.

Furthermore, it was reported that Mixihuca stations on Line 9 of the Metro and 416 Poniente on Line 6 are providing the service in the normal way due to its logistical importance.

Since last Thursday, April 23, they were closed temporarily, 20% of the stations with less demand in the transport systems that make up the Integrated Mobility Network (Metro, Light Rail and Metrobús), with the aim of increasing the frequency of passage in the stations with the highest demand and reducing crowds.

Here is the complete list:

Metro Collective Transportation System

Allende, Pantheons and Popotla (Line 2)

Line 3 that runs from University to Indios Verdes will be the only one that will not have closings

Bondojito, Canal del Norte, Fray Servando and Talisman (Line 4)

Aragon, Eduardo Molina, Hangars, Mysteries and Valle Gómez (Line 5)

Norte 45 and Tezozómóc (Line 6)

Constituents, Refinery and San Antonio (Line 7)

Aculco, Cerro de la Estrella, La Viga and Obrera (Line 8)

Sports City, Lázaro Cárdenas, Mixiuhca and Velodrome (Line 9)

Eje Central, San Andrés Tomatlán and Tlaltenco (Line 12)

Agrícola Oriental, Canal de San Juan and Peñón Viejo (Line A)

Deportivo Oceanía, Olímpica, Romero Rubio and Tepito (Line B)

San Simón, Buenavista II, El Chopo, Campeche, Nápoles, Cd. De los Deportes, France, Olivo, C.U and C.C.U. (Line 1)

Nicolás Bravo, Del Moral, CCH Oriente, Río Tecolutla, Álamos, Dr. Vértiz, Escandón and Antonio Maceo (Line 2)

Poniente 146, Poniente 134, Hero of Nacozari, La Raza, Ricardo Flores Magón, Buenavista III and Obrero Mundial. (Line 3)

Line 4 will have no closures

May 5, High School 3, Guadalupe River, Victoria, Santa Coleta River and General Archive of the Nation (Line 5)

National Railways, San Bartolo, De los Misterios, Pueblo San Juan de Aragón, 416 Poniente, Ampliación Providencia, 482, 416 Oriente and Francisco Morazán (Line 6)

Children’s Hospital La Villa, Necaxa, Clave, Glorieta Violeta, Paris, La Diana and Anthropology (Line 7)

Las Torres, Xotepingo, Tepepan and Francisco Goitia

It must be remembered that as part of these mobility restriction measures, it was also announced that the “Hoy No Circula” Program will be implemented for all motorists regardless of their hologram (0, 00, 1 and 2).

In this way, as of Thursday, April 23, all the cars will stop circulating on the day that corresponds to them according to the color of their sticker:

Monday: Yellow Gummed, completion 5 and 6

Tuesday: Pink Gummed, completion 7 and 8

Wednesday: Red Gummed, completion 3 and 4

Thursday: Green Gumming, completion 1 and 2

Friday: Blue Sticker, completion 9 and 0

The automotive that are exempt are:

Cars of disabled people

Vehicles driven by doctors and healthcare workers