Amber Dean had recovered from an infection
mild coronavirus and the family of five had just finished their
Quarantined at home when their oldest son Bobby, 9, became ill.
“At first it was nothing serious, it seemed like a
stomach virus, like he ate something that didn’t sit well with him, “Dean said,
who lives with her husband and three children in the town of Hornell, in the
western New York.
Coronavirus in the USA.
“But the next day I couldn’t hold anything back and
His belly hurt so much that he couldn’t even sit down, “he said.
In the local hospital emergency room,
doctors suspected he had an infection in the appendix and sent him home
with instructions to see a pediatrician.
It manifests itself in children up to five years old.
It was not until after Bobby’s condition
alarmingly worsened that doctors realized he was
among the small but growing number of children suffering from a mysterious
inflammatory syndrome believed to be related to the virus.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said
Tuesday that the state investigates about 100 cases of the syndrome, which
affects blood vessels and organs, and whose symptoms are similar to those of
Kawasaki disease and toxic shock.
COVID-19 enters the mouth and nostrils and spreads to the organs.
Three children have died in the state, and Cuomo
instructed hospitals to prioritize COVID-19 testing in children who
have symptoms.
In New York City, which has been reported by
At least 52 children sick with the syndrome, Mayor Bill de Blasio asked for the
Tuesday parents call their pediatricians as soon as possible if their children
show symptoms such as persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain, and
threw up.
Relatives of patients complain about a lack of information.
That was what the Bobby Dean family did,
Although they live in Steuben County, they only have 239 confirmed cases of
COVID-19 and is located in a part of the state that is expected to begin
reopen some job sites on Friday.
The family doctor performed a test of
coronavirus the day after it came to the emergency, but
Results would take 24 hours.
Juliana Monsalve has the information.
For that night, the little boy’s fever had
increased, his abdomen was swollen, he was severely dehydrated and his
heart rate had accelerated.
His father, Michael Dean, took him to the Hospital
Golisano Children’s Club, in Rochester, 90 minutes away.
Ivette Machin.
“They did a quick test in Rochester on
COVID and tested positive, ”said Amber Dean. For the next six days,
was in the hospital with her son while he was connected to tracks
IVs and a heart monitor. He returned home on Mother’s Day.
“It never affected his respiratory system, which
it affected his heart, ”said Dean. Swollen lymph nodes caused
abdominal pain, he added. “They hope that it will recover 100%, but they say that it has
there have been children with lasting effects. ”
Children in other parts of the United States and Europe
have been hospitalized with the condition known as inflammatory syndrome
pediatric multisystemic.
In New York, the syndrome has been found in a
large number of young people. A 5-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl have
dead.
About 23% of those cases have occurred
in children under 5 years, approximately 29% in children between 5 and 9
years, 28% in children aged 10 to 14, and 16% in young people between 15 and 19 years.
In his testimony before a Senate commission
Tuesday on the government’s response to the coronavirus, the
Doctor Anthony Fauci said that children generally do better than children.
adults and the elderly, but warned that there is still a lot to learn from
virus.
“For example, right now, children who
they present with COVID-19 and they actually have a very inflammatory syndrome
strange and very much like Kawasaki syndrome, ”said Fauci. “I think it’s better
that we be very careful not to be arrogant in thinking that children are
completely immune to the harmful effects. “
.