Amber Dean had recovered from an infection

mild coronavirus and the family of five had just finished their

Quarantined at home when their oldest son Bobby, 9, became ill.

“At first it was nothing serious, it seemed like a

stomach virus, like he ate something that didn’t sit well with him, “Dean said,

who lives with her husband and three children in the town of Hornell, in the

western New York.

Coronavirus in the USA.

“But the next day I couldn’t hold anything back and

His belly hurt so much that he couldn’t even sit down, “he said.

In the local hospital emergency room,

doctors suspected he had an infection in the appendix and sent him home

with instructions to see a pediatrician.

It manifests itself in children up to five years old.

It was not until after Bobby’s condition

alarmingly worsened that doctors realized he was

among the small but growing number of children suffering from a mysterious

inflammatory syndrome believed to be related to the virus.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said

Tuesday that the state investigates about 100 cases of the syndrome, which

affects blood vessels and organs, and whose symptoms are similar to those of

Kawasaki disease and toxic shock.

COVID-19 enters the mouth and nostrils and spreads to the organs.

Three children have died in the state, and Cuomo

instructed hospitals to prioritize COVID-19 testing in children who

have symptoms.

In New York City, which has been reported by

At least 52 children sick with the syndrome, Mayor Bill de Blasio asked for the

Tuesday parents call their pediatricians as soon as possible if their children

show symptoms such as persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain, and

threw up.

Relatives of patients complain about a lack of information.

That was what the Bobby Dean family did,

Although they live in Steuben County, they only have 239 confirmed cases of

COVID-19 and is located in a part of the state that is expected to begin

reopen some job sites on Friday.

The family doctor performed a test of

coronavirus the day after it came to the emergency, but

Results would take 24 hours.

Juliana Monsalve has the information.

For that night, the little boy’s fever had

increased, his abdomen was swollen, he was severely dehydrated and his

heart rate had accelerated.

His father, Michael Dean, took him to the Hospital

Golisano Children’s Club, in Rochester, 90 minutes away.

Ivette Machin.

“They did a quick test in Rochester on

COVID and tested positive, ”said Amber Dean. For the next six days,

was in the hospital with her son while he was connected to tracks

IVs and a heart monitor. He returned home on Mother’s Day.

“It never affected his respiratory system, which

it affected his heart, ”said Dean. Swollen lymph nodes caused

abdominal pain, he added. “They hope that it will recover 100%, but they say that it has

there have been children with lasting effects. ”

Children in other parts of the United States and Europe

have been hospitalized with the condition known as inflammatory syndrome

pediatric multisystemic.

In New York, the syndrome has been found in a

large number of young people. A 5-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and an 18-year-old girl have

dead.

About 23% of those cases have occurred

in children under 5 years, approximately 29% in children between 5 and 9

years, 28% in children aged 10 to 14, and 16% in young people between 15 and 19 years.

In his testimony before a Senate commission

Tuesday on the government’s response to the coronavirus, the

Doctor Anthony Fauci said that children generally do better than children.

adults and the elderly, but warned that there is still a lot to learn from

virus.

“For example, right now, children who

they present with COVID-19 and they actually have a very inflammatory syndrome

strange and very much like Kawasaki syndrome, ”said Fauci. “I think it’s better

that we be very careful not to be arrogant in thinking that children are

completely immune to the harmful effects. “

.