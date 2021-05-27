More charms of Alexa Dellanos, a fabric so thin that it shows | INSTAGRAM

A few days ago the beautiful american model Alexa Dellanos attended with a friend of hers to an apartment that was fully decked out for an incredible photoshoot which took place right there with her as a model.

This time we will address one of the new and the last publication of the beautiful daughter of Myrka dellanosThis is the case in case you didn’t know, she is the daughter of one of the most recognized and beloved Telemundo presenters by the Latin and American public.

This is a few Photographs, in which the young woman appeared again with that set of fabric so thin that it made everything underneath noticeable, of course she ordered everything with elegant black boots and an attractive look that managed to make the users fall in love. they saw it.

In addition, the photos are taken from different angles and in them we can appreciate the young woman from different angles from the side to the front and of course the last picture ,in which you could really appreciate everything about her charms and leave nothing to the imagination.

Only a few hours he already has more than 50 thousand likes because what we can see that his followers are very aware and very grateful that he has uploaded new content from his profile since it is something that does not happen every day but when it happens it is a source of joy for all.

Of course, in her states she also communicates a lot with her audience and in fact asked them for advice on what type of hair to do, while she posted a picture of herself in the beauty salon where she got her eyebrow done and of course got some done. little details that will help you put on better makeup.

In addition, she also gave us a tour of her closet showing us her best clothes, bags, slippers and much more, although she does not always use these elegant outfits but also on occasions she tends to wear more urban and comfortable clothes, something that even she considers as a child .

In Show News we will continue to share with you the best of Alexa Dellanos that will surely come soon, highly attractive photos and videos, proving that she is an excellent content creator and best of all, she always selects the best for those who love her and follow her.