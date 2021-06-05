More changes to the 2021 F1 calendar: Singapore falls

It has been confirmed that the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, the 16th appointment of the 2021 calendar and which was to be held from October 1 to 3, has been canceled

June 5, 2021 (11:25 CET)

The last time it was raced in Singapore was in 2019. In the photo, Max Verstappen with his Red Bull

As we have published on several occasions, this year’s F1 calendar has to undergo several changes. The status of the global Covid-19 pandemic continues to evolve, with each country imposing different restrictions.

This has been the reason why it was decided to cancel the Singapore Grand Prix, which was to be held in early October at the Marina Bay circuit. For now there is no other circuit to replace it, but Formula 1 recognizes that it is working on it, since its purpose is to hold 23 races, as planned from the beginning.