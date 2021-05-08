More changes for 2022: the Government will review the registration and circulation taxes

Enlarge

During the first quarter of 2022, the Government will review the vehicle registration and circulation taxes to bring it into line with environmental standards.

The Government continues to carve out the so-called Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan. Still on the subject of tolls, now the news jumps when it comes to referring to the road and registration taxes. The Executive’s plan includes the intention to review these two figures, which from the automotive sector have long been demanding a unification to benefit the use of vehicles and not to the acquisition, because together with the VAT, it supposes a double taxation when buying a new car. From the Anfac (manufacturers), Faconauto (Concessionaires) and distributors (Ganvam) associations request that the new automobile taxation be oriented towards the objective that whoever uses the car the most and pollutes the most, pays the most.

In this sense, the document, sent last Friday to Brussels and published this week in full for the first time, will be reviewed for adapt the respective rates to environmental standards. In the first quarter of 2022 will be when a committee of experts analyzes and evaluates the different proposals.

Currently, the enrollment fee, which is transferred to the Autonomous Communities, gravel with between 4.75% and 14.75% the acquisition of vehicles in Spain that emit between 120 and more than 200 gr / km of CO2. For his part, road tax (Tax on Mechanical Traction Vehicles) is collected by municipalities and is paid by drivers once a year, depending, in the case of passenger cars, on their fiscal power.

Public collection by the Vehicle registration tax ended last year with a total amount of 373 million euros, which amounts to a reduction of 39.4% compared to the same period of 2019, while the road tax collected 0.7% more, up to 2,925 million euros.