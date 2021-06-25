More cast for ‘True Love’ by Gareth Edwards

After confirming the presence of John David Washington (‘Tenet’), the director of ‘Rogue One. A Star Wars Story’, Gareth Edwards has added three new members to the cast of his future New Regency science fiction film entitled ‘True Love’. The three actors in question are Gemma Chan (‘Captain Marvel’), Danny McBride (‘Spree to the End’) and Benedict Wong (‘Gminis’).

At the moment hardly any details of this new film are known, although it is said that the science-fiction story will develop in the near future and that, like ‘Monsters’, its debut film in 2010, it will start from an original idea. from the director.

The film will be written and directed by Edwards, also a producer alongside Kiri Hart, with New Regency participating in production and financing. It will also mean a new collaboration between Washington and the production company, since at this time they are also working together on a David O. Russell drama that will have stars like Christian Bale or Margot Robbie.

Edwards is at work gathering the rest of the cast with whom to begin filming in the next few months. The filmmaker, also commissioned by ‘Godzilla’ in 2014, has spent the last few years studying various projects to see which was the best, finally opting for this script that New Regency acquired at the same time it was released.