(Bloomberg) – Coronavirus cases in Germany rose to the highest in a week, days after the government declared that the first phase of the pandemic was over, while deaths of Americans exceeded 75,000.

The Boris Johnson government tried to ease expectations of a significant relaxation of the UK’s containment measures as scientists warned that the infection rate has increased in recent days. Australia announced a three-phase plan to reopen the economy in July after flattening the curve for new infections.

Japan granted “exceptional approval” to remdesivir, from Gilead Sciences Inc., to treat the virus, and Moderna Inc. said it would conduct late-stage studies for its experimental vaccine in early summer.

Important advances:

Monitoring of the virus: cases exceed 3.8 million; deaths reach 269,000 New coronavirus health crisis could be a wave of suicides Children suspected of spreading disease as societies resume activity Pandemic sparks new calls in the US for Abolition of OMCO Bankruptcy in the USA it will be the worst in years

ING affected by virus supplies, Siemens withdraws forecast (1:56 pm HK)

The coronavirus pandemic continued to affect the results of European companies. ING Groep NV posted a fall in profits to the lowest level since 2014 in the first quarter as the Dutch bank reserves more money to cover possible losses related to the coronavirus. Siemens AG abandoned its full-year forecasts after Europe’s largest engineering company posted a slump in profits across all divisions amid the industrial crisis.

Chinese pharmacist in talks to test vaccine globally (1:49 pm HK)

The drug maker behind one of China’s most promising potential coronavirus vaccines is in talks to carry out advanced-phase trials globally as the race for immunization against Covid-19 intensifies.Sinovac Biotech Ltd ., based in Beijing, is in talks with regulators in other countries and the World Health Organization to introduce phase III clinical trials in regions where the new coronavirus is still spreading rapidly, Chief Executive Officer Yin Weidong said in an interview.

New cases from Germany record biggest increase in more in a week (1:43 pm HK)

The number of new cases in Germany registered the biggest increase in more than a week, just days after the government declared that the first phase of the pandemic had ended.

There were an additional 1,268 infections in 24 hours through Friday morning, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. This is the third day of increase in cases and brings the total number to 169,430.

Germany is preparing to open restaurants, hotels and all shops, as well as to restart professional football matches. Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday some progress in the fight against the virus, which has so far caused 7,392 deaths in the country.

Australia to reopen economy from July (11:06 am HK)

Australia announced a three-phase plan to reopen the economy, as its success in flattening the curve for new coronavirus infections allows it to relax containment measures.

By July, the plan should restore part of the 850,000 jobs lost during the crisis, Prime Minister Scott Morrison told media in Canberra.

In the first phase, meetings of up to 10 people will be allowed, shops and small cafes and restaurants will be opened and trips between different states will be possible. In the next phase, gatherings of up to 20 people will be allowed and the cinemas and galleries will gradually reopen. In the final step, gatherings of up to 100 people will be allowed and most people will return to work instead of working from home.

New club cases emerge in South Korea (10:40 am HK)

South Korea’s Health Ministry said 13 new cases of coronavirus are related to a patient who visited three nightclubs in Seoul on May 2. About 1,500 people visited the three clubs that day, and a ministry official said there is a high probability that more cases of the virus will be confirmed.

Read more

People who visited the Trunk Club, Queen Club and King Club on May 2 have been asked to refrain from leaving their homes. The Government has no plans to change its patterns of social distancing.

Tickets to Shanghai Disneyland sell out in minutes (10:36 am HK)

Shanghai Disneyland has sold out tickets for its reopening on May 11 after a four-month shutdown, a sign that consumers in China are prepared to spend as the country recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

Shanghai Disneyland was the first of the Walt Disney Co. parks to close on January 25 when the coronavirus began to spread.

Kim Jong Un Praises Measures Against Virus In China (9:33 am HK)

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent his first formal message to China since he resurfaced from a nearly three-week public absence, praising President Xi Jinping for his “success” in managing the coronavirus.

Meat giants face antitrust investigation in the US

The US Department of Justice It investigates meat packaging companies for possible breaches of antitrust laws, according to a person familiar with the matter as the industry is under scrutiny for plant closings that have disrupted the meat supply.

US airport inspectors now they should wear masks (7:43 am HK)

All US airport security inspectors They should start wearing masks, and passengers should, too, the Transportation Security Administration said.

A government and industry working group is beginning to consider a possible requirement that everyone entering an airport wear facial covering, two people familiar with the discussions said.

Arthritis Drug May Help Patients in Small Study (7:26 am HK)

Rheumatoid arthritis medication appeared to help improve lung function in hospitalized patients with Covid-19, a positive sign for treating those with severe organ inflammation.

Anakinra treatment, sold by Swedish firm Orphan Biovitrum AB as Kineret, was associated with a 90% survival rate and reduced respiratory symptoms, according to an observational study of 29 patients published Thursday in the journal Lancet Rheumatology.

California Announces Partial Reopening Guide (5:08 pm NY)

California has issued guidelines on how businesses, construction sites and factories can begin to resume operations this weekend, although the steps outlined are far from normal operations in the United States.

US Cases up 2.4%; deaths exceed 75,000 (4 pm NY)

Cases in the United States increased 2.4% from the previous day to 1.25 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. The figure exceeded Wednesday’s rate of increase of 1.9% and coincided with the average daily increase of 2.4% over the past week. Deaths increased 3.9% to 75,054.

Original Note: German Cases Climb; Australia Sets Reopening: Virus Update

bloomberg.com“data-reactid =” 61 “> For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source. “data-reactid =” 62 “> Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2020 Bloomberg L.P.