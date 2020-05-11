Income to the Federal Capital, especially from the southern zone of the AMBA, registered this morning a large flow of traffic, causing the collapse on the Buenos Aires-La Plata Highway.

From the Bernal exit to the Usina del Arte area, where the first police checkpoint on this highway is located, the delays, from 6 in the morning, exceeded one and a half hours.

Also in the Pueyrredón Bridge many delays were recorded during the morning, to the point that the queue of cars to enter reached the Plaza Alsina, on Avenida Miter and Calle Alsina.

From the north of Greater Buenos Aires, especially in the Pan-American Highway, traffic registered a more fluid movement, but loaded with movement towards the Federal Capital.

In the General Paz there were significant delays in some areas, especially arriving at Mataderos, in both hands, and on the ascent of Rivadavia Avenue, in the Liniers neighborhood.

Also in Retiro, Once and Constitución areas This morning a greater flow of people could be observed using public services, both trains, subways and buses.

The city of Buenos Aires woke up this Monday with a noticeable increase in the traffic of the avenues, as a consequence of the greater liberation of economic activities and a social relaxation of the quarantine. From early in the accesses, significant delays were detected to enter the Federal Capital, with long lines of cars at the checkpoints.

Already in the first week of May, some 49,200 cars circulated through the income to the City of Buenos Aires. The data represents 79% of vehicles that pass through these steps on a typical day, before the mandatory isolation of the coronavirus was decreed.

For his part, in the Buenos Aires motorways a smaller number was compared in comparison with that of the accesses, although it is relatively high: circulation was 69% compared to a normal day without quarantine, when 33,900 cars pass.

However, although growth is noted, it remains below the volume that Buenos Aires had before the quarantine.

On the other hand, starting this Monday trains and buses return to their normal schedule, however, there was no increase in the number of people who had already been moving by public transport in recent days.

The measure was reported through Resolution 110/2020 published today in the Official Gazette and the document explained that after the new flexibility of social isolation, preventive and compulsory, it is appropriate for both services to resume their normal activities, since up to now they were circulating with the frequencies of the holidays.

“From zero (0:00) on Monday May 11, 2020, the automotive and rail public transport services will comply with their normal and customary frequencies and schedules of the day of the week in question”, noted the first article of the text.

However, the norm that establishes that these urban and suburban vehicles will only be able to make their routes carrying a number of passengers that does not exceed the available seating capacity and respecting the social distance between them, will continue in force.

