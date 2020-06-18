The head of the YouTube channel EverythingApplePro has been able to get a new image that shows the iPhone 12 in a CAD rendering, and its appearance begins to differ slightly from what was previously present in rumor mill. Apparently we would keep the return of the more square edges, but we would keep the same ‘notch’ that we have been seeing from the iPhone X without it being reduced in size.

Further, the hypothetical three-lens camera does not appear in those designs. We would keep a distribution of lenses identical to what we already have with the iPhone 11 Pro, and the sensors that make up the LiDAR system would be reserved for the 6.7-inch “Pro Max” model. It all fits, in fact, with the models that leaked three days ago.

Discrepancies between leaks begin

iPhone 12 design will likely not be what we thought. Recent iPhone 12 CADs paint a completely different picture. Did Apple pull a fast one on the leak community? pic.twitter.com/bPYoij4V41 – EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) June 18, 2020

The most interesting thing is that these data collide with Jon Prosser’s, who until now has never been wrong in his forecasts. According to this other filter we would have LiDAR also in the “Pro no-Max” model of the iPhone 12, a better camera and a smaller ‘notch’. Who is right and who is wrong? What if they are both wrong?

In fact Jon Prosser has responded suggestively to the data with a reply to the tweet:

pic.twitter.com/Inpj4cc9Fp – Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 18, 2020

EverythingApplePro responds that in these CAD there are many more details than in the rendered images that we had until now, which may mean that it is the final design of the iPhone 12:

When cross referencing these CADs with the December versions there are significant finish improvements. They are definitely not the old versions. – EverythingApplePro (@EveryApplePro) June 18, 2020

There are still a few months left for the iPhone 12 to be officially presented to us, so let’s get psyched: we can see more changes and more differences between filters. Let’s not rule out that Apple may be leaking false data to confuse those responsible for what are currently the most talked-about leaks in the company’s history.

