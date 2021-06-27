More Big Names Confirmed As BRAVE CF 52 Undercard Begins To Take Shape

Milano, Italy._ The first foray of BRAVE Combat Federation on Italian territory it will become a major event for the fastest growing MMA organization in the world.

BRAVE CF 52, which takes place in association with The Golden Cage, is ready to once again take over the European MMA scene with various top-level athletes from around the world.

Notice

The latest names to be confirmed for action include some of the best fighters from Europe and the Middle East. Two of the best Arab fighters in the world are set to return, as the Algerian light heavyweight Mohamed Said Maalem and the super lightweight Lebanese Ahmad Labban signed to return in BRAVE CF 52.

They will be joined by the Finn Olli Santalahti, the number one pound-for-pound fighter in Nordic Europe, and the Swiss KO machine, Kevin Ruart, two of the most dangerous fighters in Europe. Finally, BRAVE CF 52 will also witness the return to action of perhaps the rising star of 2021 at the BRAVE CF Arena.

Nursulton Ruziboev made waves in BRAVE CF 47 when he produced a knockout for all ages, hitting Ibrahim Mane on the mat in his super welterweight matchup, and will now seek his second victory under the banner of BRAVE CF on Milan.

BRAVE CF 52 will make Italy the eight different European countries visited by BRAVE Combat Federation, after Northern Ireland, England, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden, Russia and Belarus, consolidating the organization’s position as the most active in Europe and with great dedication to promoting the European mixed martial arts scene.

Advertisement