More Big Names Confirmed As BRAVE CF 52 Undercard Begins To Take Shape

MILAN, Italy._ BRAVE Combat Federation’s first foray into Italian territory will become a major event for the world’s fastest growing MMA organization.

BRAVE CF 52, taking place in association with The Golden Cage, is set to once again take over the European MMA scene with several top-level athletes from around the world.

The latest names to be confirmed for action include some of the best fighters from Europe and the Middle East.

Two of the best Arab fighters in the world are set to return, as Algerian light heavyweight Mohamed Said Maalem and Lebanese super lightweight Ahmad Labban signed to return to BRAVE CF 52.

They will be joined by Finn Olli Santalahti, the number one pound-for-pound fighter in Nordic Europe, and Swiss KO machine Kevin Ruart, two of Europe’s most dangerous fighters.

Finally, BRAVE CF 52 will also witness the return to action of perhaps the rising star of 2021 at the BRAVE CF Arena.

Nursulton Ruziboev made waves at BRAVE CF 47 when he produced an all-ages KO, knocking Ibrahim Mane to the mat in their super welterweight matchup, and will now be looking for his second win under the BRAVE CF banner in Milan.

BRAVE CF 52 will make Italy the eight different European countries visited by the BRAVE Combat Federation, after Northern Ireland, England, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden, Russia and Belarus, consolidating the organization’s position as the most active in Europe and with a lot of dedication to promoting the European mixed martial arts scene.