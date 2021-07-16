More beautiful impossible, Maribel Guardia looks in a ball gown | INSTAGRAM

On many occasions we have been able to observe the beautiful Costa Rican model Maribel Guardia modeling different types of dresses Y sets elegant, However, today it will surely be regarded as one of the most attractive you have ever used before.

That’s right, this is an incredible dress Colour pinkish with a little texture Animal PrintIn addition to the fact that the driver is made up in a shocking way with some very cute accessories that perfectly combines earrings of the same color and quite elegant platforms and heels.

Of course, the photograph managed to attract the attention of many Internet users who came to the beautiful social network Instagram To be able to enjoy Maribel’s content, give her likes and gather more than 63,000 in a few hours, as well as thousands of comments where they flatter her and of course they compliment her.

His fans are very happy to be able to enjoy his Photographs and much more that you are safe inside your home modeling and producing a little income in this safe way.

In fact, Maribel has already changed the television cameras by Photo cameras ProfsProfessionals who are in charge of making these publications, in addition to the fact that they work as part of the promotion for the store that is responsible for sending the products to your home.

Since the world situation began, the singer was also looking for a way not to take risks and leave her home and found it by becoming an ambassador for this store that sends her products through parcels and can use her talents as an influencer and makes many other people consume in that trade as well.

For that reason, we have been able to observe many photographs with dresses of different colors, elegant outfits and of course also the photographs that are taken inside her gym since there is a store that also takes care of sending sportswear and wants you to know it for that you can buy something you like.

For that reason, we have been able to observe many photographs with dresses of different colors, elegant outfits and of course also the photographs that are taken inside her gym since there is a store that also takes care of sending sportswear and wants you to know it for that you can buy something you like.