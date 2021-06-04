More attractive, Celia Lora and Michelson answer questions | INSTAGRAM

Once again the beautiful mexican model, Celia Lora, has collaborated with one of her Reality show colleagues Ignacia Michaelson, with whom he is recording challenge videos for a platform of exclusive content.

That’s right, this time it was the turn of to answer to those questions What else do they do by solving some of the curiosities and doubts that their fans have about them practically every day.

In addition, the young women also took the opportunity to show off as they always do in cute outfits, always showing off their charms and bringing out their personalities so that their fans enjoy spending time with them.

You may also be interested in: She lost count, Celia Lora “men she has been with”

It is not the first time that they collaborate together, but surely this will be one of the most interesting of all because normally they only appear modeling, but this time you will have the opportunity to get a little closer to your audience in another way.

Of course, the contents of Celia Lora are always in trend thanks to that faithful base of followers who are always there to support her, in fact the video with which she announced that she will be launching this content, she shared it in her stories.

For Celia Lora it is how her best friend admires her, loves her very much and also recognizes her beauty so much that she always expressed herself very well about her and this time she dedicated the words: “My goddess”.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In addition, Celia Lora continues to make those interesting promotions from the companies that contact her and provide her services as well as send a product to her home and they can do it with you in case you need everything so that you do not go out and do not risk , a measure that began to be implemented since the world situation began and that has worked very well.

He has also been participating in various programs such as MTV’s Acapulco Shock, a new version of Reality in which all the members come together to react to the new chapters and the most interesting moments of the entire series.