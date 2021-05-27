More and more Latinos are dead in police custody and fewer whites



The murder of Adam Toledo shocked Chicago.

Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski / Getty Images

The number of dead latinos by police officers or in police custody increased 24% from 2,139 to 2,653 in the period from 2014 to the present, while the figure for whites fell from 6,536 to 5,871, UnidosUS said this Thursday.

The numbers of Latinos and African Americans killed by police officers or in police custody could be up to two times higher than those reported by the media, and disproportionate in relation to that of whites, indicated a report from the organization.

“The work of the Raza Database project is a disturbing indication that concern about excessive policing in communities of color may be more pervasive than is known”said the president of UnidosUS, Janet Murguía.

“The known numbers are already unacceptable”, added. “This report demands immediate consideration from those in Congress working on much-needed police reform.”

The Raza Database Project is a network of fifty researchers, academics, journalists, activists and relatives of people killed while in police custody.

According to your data, 32,542 people have died in police custody since 2000 and of these, Afro-Americans are 20% and Latinos 17%.

“Broadly speaking, people of color who make up 40% of the US population account for 60% of all people killed in police custody, while whites, who make up more than 60% of the population, are fewer. 40% of deaths in police custody “the group claimed.

The report includes not only people shot by police, who at a count of 23,664 account for the majority of these deaths, but also individuals who died in various other incidents.

These other cases include 6,200 people killed by a vehicle, 576 in “medical emergencies” not defined, 325 for “physical restraint” such as that suffered by the African American George Floyd a year ago, 194 for blows and 40 for the use of irritating chemicals.