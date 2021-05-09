More and more debt

The US Federal Reserve It has begun to prepare us so that we do not worry when we see that inflation is placed above 2% and that interest rates do not rise. We may see a wink in the form of downsizing your portfolio’s bond buyback programs and little else.

But the reality is that they will not be able to stop buying them because otherwise, bond market interest rates will rise faster than they did last summer.

With the chosen weapon of credit expansion, very soon the US economy will be worth less than what it owes as can be seen in the following image.

Many investors believe that the Federal Reserve controls interest rates, but it is really the market that sets the debt rates in the market. The rise in interest rates that we are seeing is the Fed’s kryptonite and there is absolutely nothing that can be done about it as the levels of monetary expansion are exorbitant.

The chances that investors will begin to perceive that the US is becoming a bigger and bigger risk is increasing and considering that the last debt crisis of 2008 was not resolved, it was simply postponed, it will be very difficult to have a “tapering” without inflicting pain on the stock markets.

We don’t know exactly when they will be translated into vmassive and sustained entities like the ones we saw in 1999 or 2008But we do know that large investors are unloading positions so that that moment, regardless of whether it is immediately, catches them with less weight in the stock market.

For all of you who want to know what and how things are going to happen, I suggest you study the 1907 crash that devastated Wall Street.