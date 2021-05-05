more and more data points to its launch in late May

The RTX 3000 family is about to grow. We have been seeing for weeks how the new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti They appear prepared on pallets or in their boxes for sale, but now they are even in the hands of a user who has had access to a Gigabyte model.

The new graphics, which straddle the current RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, are expected to be released on May 31. The main improvement is in its memory system, which now features 12GB of GDDR6X memory.

Memory is the key

Not only that: according to the leaked data that memory also will benefit from a 384-bit bus which is the same as the one used in the RTX 3090 and which allows to increase the bandwidth of this important component.

Just to confirm from my end – the RTX 3080 Ti 12GB is certainly real, and coming soon ™ ️. I obviously blacked out the background to protect someone, but that’s a real 3080 Ti someone I know has their hands on … pic.twitter.com/sn18aNbboa – Moore’s Law Is Dead (@mooreslawisdead) May 4, 2021

Therefore, we are facing a graph that is probably around (or exceeds) $ 1,000 in price, something that does not seem to “scare” speculators.

They continue to take advantage of any opportunity to obtain state-of-the-art graphics, either to mine cryptocurrencies, or to resell them on second-hand markets with a juicy profit.

Along with the 3080 Ti, a 3070 Ti is also expected, which above all could raise an 8GB version of GDDR6X memory (faster than its little sister’s GDDR6) to better compete against AMD’s proposals.

NVIDIA will activate the new graphics cryptocurrency mining limitation, something that he already did in the 3060 in a somewhat erratic way. What is certain is that it will be difficult to get these graphics at launch: shortages and high demand remain a constant in the market.

