More and more children suffer from online predators

A study on the presence of minors on social networks has once again set off the alarms. According to Thorn, more than 40% of children under the age of 13 They use platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or Snapchat, despite the age limitations that these services impose. And many of them are exposed to inappropriate and abusive behavior from other users.

The entity in charge of the investigation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to creating tools to protect children from sexual abuse. The report was made based on the experience of 2,000 children in the United States and revealed that one in three experienced ‘online sexual interaction’.

This was explained by Thorn in his presentation:

Response options stipulated as an “online sexual interaction” included: being asked for a nude image or video; being asked to go “to the camera” for a nude or sexually explicit broadcast; having a nude photo or video sent to them, or sexually explicit messages being sent to them. The most common online sexual interactions that participants reported involved receiving sexual messages (21%), receiving a nude photo or video from the sender (18%), or being asked for a nude photo or video (18%). Thorn

The concern is greater when knowing that the vast majority of children exposed to inappropriate situations they do not report them to their elders. Only 29% of those under the age of 13 who experienced predatory behavior told their parents or caring adults about the incident. 46% did report them to the platforms where they occurred, while 66% chose to directly block predators.

What are the most dangerous social networks for minors?

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

Thorn’s investigation spanned multiple platforms in which children under 13 years of age interact. In addition to social networks, the organization analyzed online games, video streaming services and messaging applications.

Most “online sexual interactions” they signed up on Instagram and Snapchat, with 16% for each. Facebook Messenger, meanwhile, had 11%. For their part, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, WhatsApp and Google Hangouts / Meet accounted for 9% each.

In an increasingly connected world, it seems impossible to keep minors away from the most popular services. But online abuse and harassment are long-standing problems. For Thorn, it is essential that children understand the seriousness of this situation and parents or caring adults play a key role.

The little ones should understand that if a person contacts them for sexual purposes they are committing a crime. And online platforms must make a real commitment so that no longer happens, whatever the cost.

