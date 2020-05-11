Factory workers began returning to assembly lines in the US state of Michigan on Monday, paving the way for the reopening of the U.S. auto industry, but fueling concerns about a possible second wave of coronavirus infections, while the rigid lockdown regimes are loosened across the country.

BMW employee resumes production at about 50% capacity in Spartanburg, South Carolina 4/5/2020 BMW / Handout via REUTERS

Photo: .

With millions of Americans out of work and economic activity in free fall, an increasing number of states are lifting the harsh restrictions put in place in March and April to slow the spread of the epidemic.

Some auto parts suppliers from Michigan, an industrial powerhouse in the American Midwest hit hard by the pandemic and the ensuing economic depression, reopened their factories on Monday with the minimum staff needed to get the restart ready, scheduled for 18 May, of automobile production in the region.

“We are starting our foundry this week in anticipation of orders coming in next week,” said Joe Perkins, executive director of Busche Performance Group, an engineering, foundry and machinery company, in a telephone interview.

Busche was already manufacturing parts for customers not related to the auto industry, but considered essential, such as Deere & Co and Emerson Electric, but now it heats its furnaces for customers in the automotive industry and trains its employees on how to maintain safety during the pandemic.

Detroit’s three major automakers – General Motors, Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles – have already announced that they plan to restart vehicle production at North American units on May 18.

The automobile sector represents 6% of the economic production in the United States and employs more than 835,000 Americans. The Mexican government, a major player in the US auto supply chain, is expected to make the announcement this week regarding its plans for the industry.

So far more than 80,000 Americans have died in the pandemic of more than 1.34 million infections known in the United States since Jan. 20, according to a . count. The state of Michigan accounted for more than 4,500 deaths related to Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, representing the fourth largest number among the 50 American states.

In Ohio, another predominantly industrial state, the vast majority of retail stores will be able to start serving their customers on Tuesday.

Even New York, the epicenter of the crisis in the country, should relax some measures of social distance until the end of the week in parts of the state outside the metropolitan area of ​​New York City.

Health experts have warned that the move to reopen early, without the widespread expansion of diagnostic tests and the application of other precautions, could risk a resurgence of the virus. Surveys show that most Americans are also concerned.

Outbreaks of new infections in Germany and South Korea, both praised for acting aggressively after the epidemic left China earlier this year, suggest that initiatives to lift restrictions may be premature.

See too:

Coronavirus through the air: the spread of covid-19 across the Middle East

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

