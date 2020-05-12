..– Factory workers began this morning to return to the assembly lines in Michigan, paving the way for the reopening of the U.S. auto sector but fueling the fear of a second wave of infections of coronavirus amid a relaxation of the doubts confined measures.

With millions of Americans fired and economic activity in crisis, a growing number of states are ending the harsh restrictions that were imposed in March and April to stop the spread of the disease.

Some parts suppliers in Michigan, a Midwest industrial power hit hard by the pandemic and its economic fallout, reopened plants at this time to prepare for the planned restart of car production on May 18.

“We are launching our foundry this week in anticipation of orders to come next,” Joe Perkins, CEO of Busche Performance Group, an engineering, casting and machining company, said in a telephone interview.

Detroit’s big three automakers – General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV – have said they plan to restart production at its North American plants on May 18.

The automotive sector represents 6% of the economic production of the United States and employs more than 835,000 Americans. Another major link in the North American auto production chain, Mexico is expected to make an announcement this week about your plans for the industry.

Difficult situation

In total, more than 80,000 Americans have died of the more than 1.34 million infected since Jan. 20, according to a . count. Michigan has counted more than 4,500 deaths related to Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by coronavirus, fourth among states.

In Ohio, another highly industrialized state, the vast majority of retail stores will be able to start serving customers on Tuesday.

Even New York, the epicenter of the national crisis, set out to relax measures of social distancing for the weekend in some sectors.

Almost all 50 states have begun to loosen restrictions on daily business and social life under increasing economic pressure.

The pandemic has left more Americans out of work than at any time since the Great Depression of the 1930s and has led Congress to approve trillions of dollars in emergency aid for workers and businesses.

Public health experts have warned that if action is taken too quickly to reopen businesses, without expanded diagnostic tests and other precautions, the risk of a resurgence of the virus.

Polls show that most Americans are also concerned.

The surge in new infections in Germany and South Korea, which had been praised for acting aggressively after the outbreak spread from China earlier this year, suggested that Initial efforts to lift the restrictions may be premature.

