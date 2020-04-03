More Amazon Prime Video releases in April

Amazon Prime Video releases in April The Amazon Prime Video platform continues to add news to its catalog; from movies, to series, specials or premieres of already awaited seasons. Check the titles here.

Tales From the Loop (Original)

Series that explores the city and its inhabitants who live above “The Loop”, a machine built to unlock and explore the mysteries of the universe, making possible things that were previously relegated only to science fiction. In this fantastic and mysterious city, moving stories of human beings are recalled that recall universal emotional experiences. Premiere: April 2

Premiere: April 2

It may interest you: Prime Video will add all Walt Disney movies by quarantine

Ana (original)

With ANA, a comedy written, produced and starring Ana de la Reguera, the actress, who in 25 years of experience has formed an image with intense and dramatic characters, will seek to exploit her most irreverent side. Through a dozen chapters, the series promises reflections on sexuality, the world of entertainment, drugs, family and love, in a colorful and festive way. Premiere: April 21.

Through a ten chapters, The series promises reflections on longevity, the world of entertainment, drugs, family and love, in a colorful and festive way.

Premiere: April 21

Catalog series and films

“Spiderman: Homecoming”, “Wild Stories”, “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”, “Guadalupe Reyes” and “The Walking Dead, Season 9” are part of the range of premieres of the fourth month of the year.

April 1st

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

In this movie the Guardians fight to stay together as a team while dealing with their personal problems, especially Star-Lord’s encounter with his father, the ambitious heavenly being Ego.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

“The Dark Knight Rises”

The night knight arrives eight years after the Joker’s reign of anarchy, Batman, with the help of the enigmatic Catwoman, is forced into exile to save Gotham City from the brutal guerrilla terrorist Bane.

“Spiderman: Homecoming”

Many want to have the life of Peter Parker, at times he is an ordinary high school student in Queens and also a superhero who saves citizens. In this adventure, Spider-Man will be on the trail of a new threat that haunts the skies of New York City.

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

Four teenagers are sucked into a magical video game, and the only way they can escape is to unite to finish the game.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

“Insidious: The Last Key”

Parapsychologist Elise Rainier faces her greatest and most intimate fear of childhood when she is taken back to the home where she lived her greatest fears and this whole horror story began.

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”

Continue with Harry, Ron and Hermione in search of Voldemort’s remaining Horcruxes in their effort to destroy the Dark Lord while the final battle persists at Hogwarts.

“Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix”

With their warning about the return of Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and Dumbledore (Sir Michael Gambon) are attacked by the Wizard’s authorities when an authoritarian bureaucrat slowly takes power at Hogwarts.

“Wild Stories”

Six fun and controversial short stories that explore the intimacies of human behavior, heartaches, and personal situations.

“It’s not you, it’s Me”

Eugenio Derbez plays Javier, a man who finds himself devastated after his new girlfriend leaves him. Finding no help from his psychiatrist, he seeks comfort in the arms of his ex-girlfriends.

“21 Bridges”

After discovering a massive and unexpected conspiracy, a detective from the new york police He is involved in a city-wide chase to catch a couple of police killers.

April 7

“The Walking Dead, Season 9”

The world remains in ruins at this crossroads of staying alive while everything becomes a challenge to survive.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

April 8

“Weeds, Season 1-8”

From the producer of ‘The Gilmore Girls’ Jenji Kohan, Located in a neighborhood called Agrestic, a mother of a family after losing her husband begins to sell marijuana in order to maintain the standard of living that she used to lead.

April 12th

“Guadalupe Reyes”

After ten years, two friends meet again and decide to start the “Guadalupe Reyes”, where all kinds of adventures and experiences that will test your friendship.

April 15

“SuperStore, Season 1-4”

Learn about the daily lives and adventures of six workers inside a self-service store

April, the 21st

“Jexi”

A comedy about what can happen when you love your phone more than anything else in your life.

April 30th

“47 Meters Down: Uncaged”

Four teenage girls diving into an underwater city ruined he quickly realizes that the deadliest shark species have entered the territory in the claustrophobic underwater cave maze.

Also read: Robin Williams the Dad Forever, back on the screens through YouTube

.