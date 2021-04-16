More alternate character versions revealed in What If …?

The expected “Marvel’s What If …?”, one of the first series that was announced for Disney + will arrive this summer on the platform. We’ve had several glimpses of animation already, previewing some of the alternative ideas we’ll see in the animated series, and now more of these ideas are discovered.

What comes is a Concept Arts Series than revealing more alternative versions of characters, as we remember that this animated series will offer parallel worlds in which certain events have occurred differently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They are leaks and consequently it is necessary to warn of spoilers.

The leak comes from the hand of @MSSpoliers on Twitter. In these we can see Gamora with Thanos’s armor and wielding his double-bladed sword, a new design for Loki in the line of King Loki, Ultron with an armor prepared for battle, the Collector with his original coat and a version showing his armor, and Tony Stark or maybe Doctor Strange in what looks like very Skaar-style Hulkbuster armor.

The series will follow alternate reality stories in the Marvel Cinematic Universe without affecting the main canon of Disney + movies and live action. The first episode will pose the question: “What if Peggy Carter got the powers of the Super Soldier Serum and Steve Rogers was still the same scrawny one, but received an Iron Man-type armor designed by Tony Stark’s father, Howard Stark? ”.

Another storyline that is expected to be explored is the popular Marvel Zombies, which sees some of the Avengers battling zombie-version characters, including Captain America. Based on the images that have been previously shared, we also see what appears to be T’Challa (Black Panther) as Peter Quill aka Star-Lord.

They return from the big screen to voice their iconic characters Michael B. Jordan as Killmonger, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Josh Brolin as Thanos, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner / The Hulk, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Hayley Atwell as Agent Peggy Carter, Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, Neal McDonough as Dum Dum Dugan, Dominic Cooper as Howard Stark, Sean Gunn as Kraglin, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Taika Waititi as Korg, Toby Jones as Arnim Zola, Djimon Hounsou as Korath, Jeff Goldblum as Grandmaster, Michael Rooker as Yondu and Jeffery Wright providing vocals the Watcher.