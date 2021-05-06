More adventurous ford explorer timberline

According to Ford, the last three years have seen a 56% increase in Explorer owners doing some off-road (light, of course) and therefore They have decided to give you a model that from the factory meets the expectations they may have of their SUV. Thus, in the middle of the year the United States will receive this new version called Timberline.

Starting with the purely aesthetic part, the Ford Explorer Timberline can be distinguished by its new optional color Forged Green, darkened finishes for the grille, lights, emblems and wheels, orange hooks, led auxiliary lights on the grille and a good dose of the specific emblem of this version.

The differences in the interior lie in the ActiveX upholstery for the chairs with fabric centers, orange stitching, easy-to-clean rubber mats and various finishes in light and bright colors to create contrast. Standard includes Co-Pilot 360 Co-Pilot 360 Assist + assistance packages, heated front seats, 360 ° camera and as an option there will be three Outfitters SkyBox, Outfitters MegaWarrior and Outfitters FrontLoader packages that include Yakima-signed floor mats and roof racks.

Returning to the exterior of the Ford Explorer Timberline, the new suspension, with shock absorbers inherited from the Explorer Police Interceptor, He raises it by 2 cm for a clearance to the ground of 22 cm that gives him an angle of attack 23.5 ° and an angle of departure of 23.7 °. Coupled with the new Bridgestone Dueler P265 / 65R-18 all-terrain tires, their off-road capabilities are undoubtedly enhanced.

For the latter too a Torsen limited slip differential on the rear axle and the Terrain Management System were included as standard includes seven drive modes. Of course, the four-wheel drive is maintained and while it is clear that the Explorer Timberline will not be a pure all-terrain (for the new Bronco, for example) it does seem to have what it takes to meet the expectations of its customers.

Under the hood, the Ford Explorer Timberline will be powered by the 2.3-liter four-cylinder EcoBoost engine. tuned to 300 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft. of torque along with the 10-speed automatic transmission. Equipped as standard with the Class III Trailer Tow Package it will have a towing capacity of up to 2.4 tonnes.

With a base price of $ 45,765, Ford Explorer Timberline is now available to order and the first deliveries are scheduled for the middle of this year.

2021 Ford Explorer Timberline